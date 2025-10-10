The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker Opens in Nashville

The Sicilian Butcher, the modern-casual Italian restaurant celebrated for its craft meatballs, house-made pastas, and butchery-inspired Italian fare, officially opened its Nashville location on October 10, 2025. Located at 475 Gray St., Ste. 101, this exciting new addition brings the brand’s signature Sicilian flavors to Music City for the very first time.

First launched in Arizona in 2017, The Sicilian Butcher has gained widespread popularity for its build-your-own meal experience featuring gourmet meatballs and Sicilian-style bruschetta boards. Each Butcher location is paired alongside The Sicilian Baker, a classic Italian bakery renowned for its innovative build-your-own cannoli bar experience, a combination that has fueled the brand’s regional success. The Maggiore Group, a restaurant powerhouse co-founded by award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore and his wife Cristina Maggiore, partnered with Savory Fund in 2021 to expand the brand into neighboring states.

“Nashville has become one of the most exciting food cities in the country, and we’re excited to introduce The Sicilian Butcher to this vibrant community,” says Andrew K. Smith, managing director and co-founder of Savory Fund. “Chef Joey and his team have built something truly special — a concept that combines authentic Sicilian flavors with a playful, modern dining experience. Nashville is going to fall in love with it, and we can’t wait for The Sicilian Butcher to become a go-to gathering spot for locals and visitors alike.”

Guests at the Nashville location can expect signature offerings including Chef Joey’s dishes, build-your-own pastas, Sicilian family platters, bruschetta boards, and more — all thoughtfully crafted with a commitment to innovate Italian cuisine in every bite. The new location will also offer sweet treats from The Sicilian Baker, like authentic Sicilian cannoli, rotating gelato flavors, and Italian pastry classics such as lobster tails and sfogliatelle.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our Sicilian soul to Nashville,” says Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group. “The Sicilian Butcher was created to honor my late father, Chef Tomaso, and carry on his recipes and legacy. So whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, we want every guest to feel like part of our famiglia. We’re bringing big flavors and even bigger energy to Music City.”

The Nashville opening marks a significant milestone as the brand expands beyond the Southwest, becoming its sixth location nationwide. This exciting growth continues with plans to open a third Texas location in San Antonio later this year. The Sicilian Butcher’s momentum mirrors that of sister concept Hash Kitchen, which now boasts 11 locations across three states: Utah, Texas, and its heritage market of Arizona.

For more information and updates on the Nashville grand opening, visit www.TheSicilianButcher.com or follow on social media @TheSicilianButcher.

