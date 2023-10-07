The Savannah Bananas to Return to Nashville

Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos or maybe you saw them last year in Nashville but if you missed it, here’s your chance to seeThe Savannah Bananas again this year.

Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park for three dates in June from the 13th -15th.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

Join the Ticket Lottery List before it closes on December 1, 2023. Joining the list doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place about 2 months before the event. If you’re drawn, you’ll have an opportunity to purchase up to four tickets.

Find the information for tickets here.