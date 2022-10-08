The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville

Donna Vissman
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville.

Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023.

The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it’s tied.

Tickets will go on sale in April 2023, find them here. Group tickets for the June 2 game are on sale now at www.firsthorizonpark.com.

Never seen The Savannah Bananas. Take a look at one of their recent videos from a game.

