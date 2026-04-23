The Saint Constantine School of Middle Tennessee Announces New Franklin Campus; Enrollment Open for August Launch

After an extensive search for a home that reflects its commitment to beauty and community, The Saint Constantine School of Middle Tennessee is pleased to announce it has secured a campus location at 140 SE Parkway Court, Franklin, TN. Situated in the heart of Franklin just minutes from the historic downtown Main Street, the new facility will welcome its inaugural students for the 2026-27 academic year this August.

As a licensed affiliate of the flagship Saint Constantine School founded in Houston in 2015, the Middle Tennessee campus brings a proven educational model to Williamson County. The Houston school has set a high bar for academic excellence, boasting a 100% college and university acceptance rate for its graduates.

Parents and grandparents interested in enrollment (or anyone interested in learning more) are invited to attend an information meeting being held at Mercy Community Healthcare, 143 SE Parkway Court, Franklin, TN on Thursday, April 23 – 6:30PM. Parking and meeting room entrance will be at the rear of Mercy Health.

The Saint Constantine School offers an “Ancient-Future” approach to education. Rooted in the wisdom of the Early Church and the Eastern Orthodox tradition, the school is open to families of all faiths, providing a unique liturgical and intellectual environment where students are taught to love what is true, good, and beautiful.

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The school’s pedagogical model is built on the foundation of small, intimate learning environments, maintaining a target ratio of 10

students per class.

“Our vision is to grow a school where children are not just students, but whole persons,” said Anne Marie McCollum, Head of School. “By combining the high-level inquiry of a classical curriculum with the freedom of outdoor play and small class sizes, we create an environment where students truly thrive. We are thrilled to bring this successful lineage to the heart of Franklin.”

Distinct from traditional “bell-to-bell” schooling, the school utilizes a unique block schedule designed for deep, focused study. Central to this rhythm is a heavy emphasis on intentional outdoor play, scheduled daily for students of all ages to ensure physical and mental well-being alongside academic rigor.

While the school continues to plan for future property acquisition and the construction of a permanent facility, the Parkway Court campus allows the school to begin its mission immediately with an inaugural cohort of approximately 65 students across Pre-K through 12th grade.

The school is currently inviting the community to participate in this founding year:

• For Parents: Enrollment is now open for all grade levels. Families are encouraged to visit the Admissions Page to begin the

application process.

• For Educators: The school is actively seeking teachers and staff passionate about the classical tradition and the formation of

young minds. Applications can be submitted here.