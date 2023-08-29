The Rutledge Brings Napa to Nashville with its Wine Dinner Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., August 23, 2023 – The Rutledge, Nashville’s premier dining destination renowned for its southern hospitality and modern architecture, is thrilled to announce the launch of an unparalleled gastronomic experience – The Rutledge’s Wine Dinner Series.

With an unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of Nashville’s wine experiences, The Rutledge has partnered with esteemed Napa wineries to curate an unforgettable experience that marries the essence of their wines with the culinary craftsmanship of the restaurant’s modern American grill offerings. Throughout the course of the evening, winery representatives provide an upbeat wine education experience that is one of a kind.

The Rutledge is thrilled to announce its next Wine Dinner Series event with Elusa Winery on Friday, September 22nd. Elusa Winery is located at Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga.

The Rutledge’s specially crafted culinary offerings for the event include pressed ahi tuna sushi, root beer braised pork belly, pan-seared Dover Sole, braised short rib, vanilla panna cotta, and much more.

Join The Rutledge and Elusa Winery for an evening of indulgence at 6:00 p.m. at The Rutledge’s downtown Nashville location in the Four Seasons Nashville building. Limited to an intimate number of guests, those who wish to attend are encouraged to make reservations in advance by clicking this link.

Source: The Rutledge