The Rotary Club of Brentwood to Host Annual Pancake Day Breakfast on April 23

The Rotary Club of Brentwood will host its annual Pancake Day breakfast April 23

after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The longstanding event began more than 40 years ago, and the 2022 version will offer residents, families, and friends a chance to eat a pancake breakfast for a good cause. Pancake Day will run from 7-11:30 a.m. at Brentwood Middle School.

Donations for local scholarships will be accepted at the door. Organizers expect to serve more than 1,000 breakfasts during the event.

“We are excited to bring back Pancake Day to the Brentwood community after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” said John Helm, Pancake Day chair. “For over 40 years, the Brentwood Rotary has been hosting the pancake breakfast as an event to promote fellowship and raise money for worthy local nonprofit organizations.”

Brentwood Middle School is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

The mission of the Brentwood Rotary Club is to provide business professionals and community leaders an opportunity to promote high ethical standards and fellowship while serving in the Brentwood community and promote goodwill worldwide.

Members meet weekly at the FiftyForward Martin Center located at 960 Heritage Way.

Visit www.brentwoodrotary.org to learn more about the club.