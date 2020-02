The Rolling Stones will perform at Nissan Stadium!

Continuing their No Filter tour, their stop in Nashville will be May 20, 2020.

Via Facebook, they shared the news.

“It’s a new year, a new decade and we’re thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour!”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.

The last time the Rolling Stones performed in Nashville was back in 2015.