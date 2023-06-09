The moment your son or daughter gets engaged is momentous. At first, you might feel a bit in a daze, and then you’ll remember you are now the father of the bride or groom. That brings up questions about your role and what people will expect from you.

Learn the roles of the father of the bride and father of the groom as you prepare for your family’s wedding.

Father of the Bride Role

The bond between a father and daughter is so special and a wedding draws attention to that unique relationship. Fathers can help center a bride throughout the wedding planning process. He likely won’t have tons of tasks in the planning process, but he should make himself available to be a support system.

In addition to being there for the bride throughout planning by lending an ear and offering reassurance, here are the duties of the father of the bride.

Help out financially when possible: traditionally, the father of the bride pays for the wedding. However, modern weddings use a variety of funding sources. When the father can contribute, the happy couple will certainly be grateful. Just know that when the father of the bride contributes financially, they should do so without pressuring the bride and groom to plan the event any certain way.

Take some time to meet the groom’s parents: sometimes parents of the bride and groom only meet once the couple is engaged. Take some time to get to know one another in person, when possible. That way, you know one another’s sense of humor and way of doing things so you can join forces on the wedding day to make the ideal setting for your children.

Consider an engagement party: these celebrations are by no means required, but they can offer a great opportunity to celebrate the couple in a low-key setting compared to the wedding day. It can be as large or small as you want and can be a great opportunity for parents of the bride and groom to meet.

Purchase attire according to the bride and groom’s preferences: on the wedding day, you’ll wear what your daughter asks, which might be a full tuxedo or it might be more relaxed. Ask your daughter before investing in a wedding day outfit.

Help negotiate contracts, as needed: the happy couple might bring you in for your sound state of mind and negotiation skills. Weddings are so emotional that sometimes it’s challenging for the bride and groom to see beyond their dream wedding. Having a neutral party help with the contracts can be beneficial.

Walk your daughter down the aisle and prepare to give her away: perhaps the most emotional part of a wedding for the bride’s dad is the moment he walks her to the altar to give her away to her new husband. And while this is emotional for you, try to be a calming force for your daughter, reminding her to walk down the aisle slowly and soak in the moment.

Pose for photos: no matter how long it takes, smile your best for the many photos after the ceremony. You’ll be glad to have snapshots of these special moments. Be sure to request a photo of you and your daughter.

Prepare a toast: before dinner, the father of the bride generally offers a toast and takes a moment to thank guests for coming.

Dance the father-daughter dance: perhaps one of the most emotional parts of the day is the father-daughter dance. Enjoy the moment and feel free to have fun with it by choosing a song that means something to you and your daughter.

Be there to tie up loose ends: at the end of the party, the bride and groom will leave, and the event staff might have questions and there will be plenty to load up and get out of the venue. Offer a helping hand during this part of the celebration.

Father of the Groom Role

More often, you hear about the many duties and emotions involved in being the father of the bride. But the father of the groom also has some duties to fulfill, and the day will certainly tug at your heartstrings as you watch your son’s face light up the moment he sees his beautiful bride for the first time.

Be prepared to be an active member of the planning process and help with expenses where you can. Here’s a look at your responsibilities.

Purchase attire in line with the bride and groom’s wishes: much like the father of the bride, your attire will match what the bride and groom request. Ask your son about his preferences and rent or purchase a suit or tux accordingly.

Host the rehearsal dinner: traditionally, the parents of the groom cover the rehearsal dinner. This gives the couple one less thing to worry about planning or paying for. Generally, the event takes place the night before the wedding and offers an opportunity to spend time with loved ones from out of town and all those in the wedding party.

Walk the mother of the groom down the aisle: the father of the groom generally walks the mother of the groom down the aisle. However, in the case they are no longer together, someone else can walk the mother of the groom down the aisle.

Give a toast: while the father of the bride is one of the primary toast deliverers, the father of the groom might also offer a toast during the special day. Plan for a short toast that thanks guest and congratulates the couple.

