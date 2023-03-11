The Role of Spray Foam Insulation in Crawl Space Encapsulation

Whether you have mold growth, buckling floors, insects and pests, or high energy expenses, crawl space encapsulation can solve your problems while preventing additional discomfort or damage to your home.

One crucial element of an effective crawl space encapsulation is spray foam insulation, which offers many outstanding benefits while lowering your home energy costs for decades to come. Here’s a look at what crawl space encapsulation entails and why spray foam insulation is so important when sealing and protecting the foundation of your home.

What Is Crawl Space Encapsulation?

Crawl space encapsulation varies from one home to another based on your needs. Some homes already have effective vapor barriers, while others have no barrier at all.

An expert will assess the space and determine the best treatments to protect your entire home. Some services your crawl space expert might recommend include:

Vapor barriers

Access wells

Crawl space drains

Dehumidifiers that maintain certain moisture levels

Structural repairs

Perimeter drains

Yard grading

Seal-blocking walls, doors and entryways

Insulation

Encapsulation prevents moisture, pests and air from penetrating your crawl space, and ultimately your home. Whether you have signs of crawl space issues or simply want to prevent them, this expert assessment and custom mitigation will protect your home long-term.

The Role of Spray Foam Insulation

Spray foam insulation expands quickly upon application to seal all gaps and holes. Thanks to its rapid expansion, which can reach up to 60 times its original size to fit the space, it creates a tight fit that is superior to other insulation types. That’s why your crawl space expert will recommend using it to seal and protect your crawl space. Plus, it doesn’t change shape or hold moisture should a plumbing or other type of leak lead to water in the space.

Spray foam insulation is airtight and offers up to 80 years of protection. Some of the benefits you’ll experience with spray foam insulation as part of your crawl space encapsulation include:

Lower energy expenses

Superior moisture and air protection

A stronger home structure

Up to 80 years of home protection without sagging or damage

Dust and pollen protection

Less wear and tear on your HVAC system due to less energy use

Spray Foam Insulation vs. Fiberglass for Crawl Spaces

Many homes have fiberglass insulation. That’s generally because it is more affordable and what builders tend to use when constructing homes.

So if you’re wondering whether spray foam is really worth it when seeking crawl space encapsulation, here’s a look at why this insulation type is superior.

Offers a higher R-value

Insulates better thanks to being airtight

Includes water-repelling properties

Durable, lasting up to 80 years instead of 10-25 like fiberglass

Deters bugs and rodents, which can’t eat through this type of insulation

Has a thermal barrier to reduce flammability

Has a higher sound barrier to keep your home more enjoyable

Crawl Space Encapsulation in Middle Tennessee

If you’re seeking a resource for crawl space encapsulation in middle Tennessee, Columbia CrawlSpace is your team of experts prepared to help you choose the best insulation options alongside other aspects of sealing your space and protecting your entire home. Call Columbia CrawlSpace at 931-329-5468 or email office@crawlspacetenn.com.