The Rock Place Opens in Franklin, Offering Hardscapes, Natural Stone, Outdoor Living Products

Outdoor Living Supply (OLS), a leading distribution platform focused on outdoor living products and solutions, announced the opening of a new location in Franklin, Tennessee, at 975 Downs Boulevard. Operating under The Rock Place brand, this expansion strengthens OLS’s growing national network and reinforces its commitment to serving customers in high-growth markets.

Strategically positioned to support the greater Nashville metropolitan area, the Franklin branch expands The Rock Place’s presence and increases access to premium hardscapes,natural stone, bulk materials, and outdoor living products for contractors, landscape professionals, builders, and homeowners across Middle Tennessee.

Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply, said, “The Rock Place has built its reputation on delivering an exceptional customer experience, powered by a knowledgeable local team that truly understands its market. That commitment to service is what sets them apart. By pairing strong local leadership with OLS’s national distribution platform, we’re able to bring more value to our customers and vendor partners — through deeper inventory,stronger logistics, and the resources to help them grow.”

Lee Marbet, Regional Director, added, “We’re excited to expand into Franklin and bring The Rock Place’s trusted service and product expertise to this vibrant community. Our team is focused on being the partner of choice — with the right products, reliable availability, and the hands-on support our customers count on every day.”

The Franklin opening reflects OLS’s strategy of combining targeted acquisitions with

organic greenfield growth to build the industry’s strongest network of distributor brands —delivering local expertise backed by national scale.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 am – 4pm.

