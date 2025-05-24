The Right Carpet Color: Style Tips for a Beautiful Home

Choosing the perfect carpet color is one of the most exciting steps in designing your home. The right shade can brighten a space, bring comfort underfoot, and create a cohesive look that pulls your whole room together. Whether you want something timeless and neutral or bold and full of personality, McCalls Carpet One is here to help you find a carpet color that fits your lifestyle and your style.

Set the Mood with Color

Color has a way of setting the tone in a room. Soft, neutral shades offer a calm and cozy feel, while deeper hues bring drama and warmth. Cool tones like grays and blues often give off a fresh, modern vibe, while warmer tones create an inviting, earthy atmosphere.

No matter your style, the color of your carpet plays a significant role in how your space looks and feels. That’s why McCalls Carpet One carries many carpet colors to help you create just the right ambiance.

Think About the Room’s Purpose

The room’s function greatly influences what color will work best.

High-traffic areas (like living rooms or hallways) might benefit from mid-tone or patterned carpets that help hide wear.

Low-traffic spaces (like guest rooms) can handle lighter, more delicate shades.

Family and pet-friendly homes do best with colors that mask stains and everyday messes.

A practical color doesn’t mean you must sacrifice style; it’s all about balance.

Lighting Changes Everything

Lighting can completely change the way a carpet color appears. Natural daylight makes colors look brighter and cooler, while warm indoor lighting can bring out different undertones.

To make the best choice, we recommend viewing carpet samples at different times of the day and in various lighting conditions. We offer in-store and take-home samples so you can see exactly how your favorite options will look in your space.

Match with Your Existing Decor

Your carpet color should complement the other elements in your space. Think about:

Wall color and trim : Do you want the carpet to blend in or contrast?

Furniture style : Warm tones tend to pair well with wood, while cool tones go great with modern pieces

Overall palette : If your decor is bold, a neutral carpet keeps things grounded. If your decor is minimal, a more colorful carpet adds interest.

A little planning goes a long way toward creating a cohesive, designer-level look.

Lifestyle-Friendly Carpet Choices

Your carpet color should fit your lifestyle just as much as your style. Mid-tones and textured patterns can be stylish and forgiving if you have pets, kids, or frequently entertaining guests. Some colors are better at hiding footprints, pet hair, and the occasional spill.

McCalls Carpet One offers plenty of family-friendly carpet options designed to look great while standing up to real life.

Test Before You Invest

Lighting, furniture, and wall colors can all affect how a carpet color appears in your space. What looks perfect in a showroom might feel different at home. That’s why testing samples in your rooms is always a smart idea.

Look at the samples at different times of day.

See how they work with your lighting and decor.

Walk on them and get a feel for the texture.

To make things even easier, we offer a flooring sample box, where you can choose six different samples to be shipped right to your door—so you can try them before you buy with total confidence.

Find Your Color Confidence at McCalls Carpet One

A beautiful home starts from the floor up, and the right carpet color can make all the difference. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or redesigning your entire space, the team at McCalls Carpet One is here to help with expert advice and a wide variety of quality carpet styles and shades.

