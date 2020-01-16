Located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville, The Reserve at Raintree Forest is a top-rated community in Brentwood. The community offers more than 554 acres with 100 of it donated as a conservation easement. Enjoy the amenities of the community including plenty of natural, common green space, pool, tennis courts, community playground, and extensive walking trails. It also has close proximity to Crockett Park, which is around the corner, and Cool Springs. Further, there’s quick access to Franklin and Nashville via I-65.

Less than three miles from the neighborhood, you’ll find four of the top schools in the state. The Reserve at Raintree Forest is zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High. The developers and builders are dedicated to creating a community where homeowners are interacting with the surrounding nature and neighbors around them as they continue the expansion of the community. Check out these available lots in Reserve at Raintree Forest:

1611 Treehouse Court, Brentwood

Builder: Aspen Construction

5 beds and 5 baths

4,557sf

Listed for: $1,349,900.

Features:

Master and guest/office bedrooms on main

Large open kitchen and breakfast rooms

Great room with built-ins and beams

Master suite with walk-in closet with island connects to laundry room

Elegant ceiling treatments

Butler’s pantry with sink

All bedrooms have bath access

Bonus room with built ins, storage

3-car garage

Large coverage porch with fireplace

1613 Treehouse Court, Brentwood

Builder: Aspen Construction

5 beds, 5 full baths, 2 half baths

4,990 sf

Listed for: $1,499,900

Beautiful finishes throughout

Open Plan w/ 2 Bedrooms on Main

3-Car Garage

Coffered, Trey & Vaulted Ceilings

Gourmet Kitchen w/ Island & Top-of-the-line Appliances

Every Bedroom has a private Bath

2 Laundry Areas

Unfinished Storage with Sink Rough-In & Rear Staircase

Covered Porch w/ Fireplace

1593 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood

Builder: Artisan Homes

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

5,476 sq ft

Listed for: $1,449,900

For more information about these properties, contact Susan Gregory:

615.207.5600

gregorys@realtracs.com

www.HomesAroundNashvilleTn.com