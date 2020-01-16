Located within 25 minutes of downtown Nashville, The Reserve at Raintree Forest is a top-rated community in Brentwood. The community offers more than 554 acres with 100 of it donated as a conservation easement. Enjoy the amenities of the community including plenty of natural, common green space, pool, tennis courts, community playground, and extensive walking trails. It also has close proximity to Crockett Park, which is around the corner, and Cool Springs. Further, there’s quick access to Franklin and Nashville via I-65.
Less than three miles from the neighborhood, you’ll find four of the top schools in the state. The Reserve at Raintree Forest is zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Ravenwood High. The developers and builders are dedicated to creating a community where homeowners are interacting with the surrounding nature and neighbors around them as they continue the expansion of the community. Check out these available lots in Reserve at Raintree Forest:
1611 Treehouse Court, Brentwood
Builder: Aspen Construction
5 beds and 5 baths
4,557sf
Listed for: $1,349,900.
Features:
- Master and guest/office bedrooms on main
- Large open kitchen and breakfast rooms
- Great room with built-ins and beams
- Master suite with walk-in closet with island connects to laundry room
- Elegant ceiling treatments
- Butler’s pantry with sink
- All bedrooms have bath access
- Bonus room with built ins, storage
- 3-car garage
- Large coverage porch with fireplace
1613 Treehouse Court, Brentwood
Builder: Aspen Construction
5 beds, 5 full baths, 2 half baths
4,990 sf
Listed for: $1,499,900
- Beautiful finishes throughout
- Open Plan w/ 2 Bedrooms on Main
- 3-Car Garage
- Coffered, Trey & Vaulted Ceilings
- Gourmet Kitchen w/ Island & Top-of-the-line Appliances
- Every Bedroom has a private Bath
- 2 Laundry Areas
- Unfinished Storage with Sink Rough-In & Rear Staircase
- Covered Porch w/ Fireplace
1593 Eastwood Drive, Brentwood
Builder: Artisan Homes
5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
5,476 sq ft
Listed for: $1,449,900
For more information about these properties, contact Susan Gregory:
615.207.5600
gregorys@realtracs.com
www.HomesAroundNashvilleTn.com