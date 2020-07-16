



Is your kitchen or bath ready for a fresh new look, but you’re not exactly sure where to get started? French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC makes the entire process easy. Learn how the professionals on our team work with clients to select, design, and install semi-custom to fully custom high-end cabinets to create the kitchen or bath of your dreams!

Step 1: Getting Started

We encourage our customers to spend time exploring different designs and gathering inspiration. Magazine clippings, Pinterest pins, and the internet are all great resources! If you aren’t sure where to get started, visit the French’s Cabinet Gallery website at www.frenchscabinets.com, our Instagram page at @frenchscabinets, www.houzz.com/pro/frenchscabinets or www.pinterest.com/frenchscabinet for examples of our work.

Determining your budget during this initial planning phase is also important! Finally, take measurements and photos of your existing kitchen or bath OR obtain architectural drawings if available.

Step 2: Complimentary Design Consultation

At this point, you’re ready to call and schedule a complimentary design consultation at the French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC showroom. Remember to bring measurements and photos to help our staff understand the scope of your project.

We believe it’s important to educate our customers, so the first part of this consultation will be spent teaching you all about cabinets! One way we do this is by utilizing the 12 displays in our showroom, featuring cabinets by each of our cabinet suppliers. This allows customers to see the difference between the cabinet lines, as well as options like framed vs. frameless, standard overlay vs. full overlay, stapled vs. dovetail drawer boxes, and much more! We also have a huge selection of sample doors and color blocks to assist customers in selecting the door style and finish for their cabinets.

Next, we will discuss your design objectives, your preliminary project budget range and timeline. Once initial selections are made we can typically give a rough estimate if measurements or architectural drawings are provided OR we can share pricing from similar projects our team has completed.

Step 3: In-Home Assessment

You’re now ready for an in-home assessment. At this meeting, our designer will come to your home to measure the space. A retainer will be collected at this time based upon the scope of your project. (The retainer will be applied towards your purchase.) Standard retainer amounts are as follows:

$250 Bathroom (includes 5 project hours)

$500 Kitchen (includes 10 project hours)

$750 Large Kitchen (includes 15 project hours)

Whole home projects are determined by square footage

However, through August 15th we’re reducing our retainer to just $199 on all projects!

At this point, we have the information we need to begin creating your initial design. An office appointment will be scheduled to review the design and pricing for your project.

Step 4: Design Review and Approval

It is important that all involved parties attend this meeting, as the designer will be presenting plans and pricing for your review. If changes are required, the designer will make them at that time. Depending on the scope of the changes, an additional meeting may be required. If multiple revisions are made and project hours exceed those included with your initial retainer, an additional retainer may be required.

Step 5: Order Materials

Once all plans and pricing are approved and signed off, 50% of the project cost will be due to order your cabinets. Our preferred method of payment is by check, but credit card payments are available with a 3.05% processing fee. Drawings and renderings will be released to you at this time.

Step 6: Delivery & Installation

Now, for the most exciting step – delivery and installation! Cabinetry delivery times vary from two to 12 weeks, depending on the manufacturer. Other material times depend on the scope of your project and material selection. The cabinets will be delivered to our French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC warehouse before they are delivered to the jobsite. 45% of the project cost will be due upon delivery to the warehouse.

Finally, your cabinetry will be delivered to your home and installed by our experienced installers. Installation time can vary from a few hours to several days depending on the scope of the project. Upon completion of installation, the final balance of your project will be due.

1 of 2

Let’s Start Designing Your Dream Kitchen!

Our designers are ready to assist you. Call (615) 371-8385 to schedule your complimentary design consultation. And remember, our in-home assessment retainer is just $199 through August 15th!

Have a question for French’s Cabinet Gallery,LLC? Fill out the form below:

<br />





