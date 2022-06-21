The Relaxing Solution to Back Pain in Men

You are a busy guy and your back pain should not slow you down.

Back pain is common among both men and women, but men are less likely to seek treatment for their aches. From sports injuries to mental strain, back pain can stem from a variety of causes in men.

Sometimes, the solution can be as simple as massage therapy!

Massage Therapy Treatment for Back Pain

Muscle tension can be caused whether you are carrying a golf bag, carrying a briefcase, typing on your computer, or driving across the country. Mental stress can even manifest itself as physical tension. If left untreated, that muscle tension can lead to unwanted back pain.

Massage therapy is proven to loosen tense muscles and improve blood circulation which eases back pain and aids in muscle recovery. Massage therapists are trained to have a healing touch to provide pain relief through different techniques and types of massages.

Choosing the Right Massage for You

Feeling down and out with mental and physical fatigue? A Swedish Massage can relax the entire body, release tension, and break up pesky muscle knots by using a variety of light to medium pressure techniques such as kneading, tapping, and circular and long-stroke motions.

If you find yourself sore after a round of golf or aching when you have been sitting at your desk too long, a Sports Massage can help. Targeting areas of concern with firm to deep pressure techniques, a Sports Massage alleviates deep-seated tension, reduces muscular stress, and decreases muscle spasms.

A Hot Stone Massage is a full body therapeutic massage that, like a Swedish Massage, alleviates pain and decreases stress. Like you would apply a heating pad to your back, the added hot stones allow your massage therapist to work deeper into your tissue to help relieve soreness.

Men Deserve Self-Care Too

Sir Massage specialized in massage therapy for men. Serving the Brentwood area, Sir Massage is a man-cave style massage studio that features a complimentary bourbon bar and vast array of signature services ranging from 60 to 120 minutes.

