The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation Opens 2023 Scholarship Application

The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation (RGWF), the philanthropic arm of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR), recently opened their 2023 Scholarship Application process. There are two categories for which a student can apply: (1) A $4000 Application is available to all Williamson County, Tennessee public high school seniors who will be graduating in May, 2023. (2) A $2500 Returning Student Application is available to any student currently enrolled in a higher learning institution and who graduated from

a Williamson County public high school.

The deadline for either application is midnight on March 10, 2023. This year’s process has been revised and is completely online. The application and supporting documents must be completed, uploaded and signatures obtained by that deadline. Late or paper entries will not be accepted. The application can be saved and completed in steps if so desired by the student. All recommendation letters and transcripts will be uploaded directly by the

student applicant.

Once the deadline of March 10, 2023 has passed, the RGWF Scholarship Committee members will meet to review all applications. At that time, candidates will be selected for personal interviews tentatively planned for late March. Those students selected for an interview will need to bring with them a sealed official transcript.

Following interviews, the final recipients will be notified. Recipients are selected based upon their academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, personal character, and financial need. A celebration dinner will be held for recipients and their parents during the summer.

Through the years since the establishment of the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation, over $200,000 has been awarded to local community students. Funding for the scholarships is derived from personal donations from REALTOR®s and community donors, as well as funds raised through two annual events—Tacos & Trivia and an annual Golf Scramble—hosted by the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation.

According to Kyle Shults, REALTOR® and chairperson of the RGWF Scholarship Committee, “The REALTOR® Good Works Foundation is excited to release the applications for the 2023 scholarships. It is an honor for us to give back to the young adults here in our community as they move forward in this next chapter of their life. Many bring back their skills and resources to help make Williamson County the great place that we all love.”

For questions or issues encountered, please contact Tina Majors at WCAR at 615-732-5174 or through email at realtorgoodworksfoundation@gmail.com.

APPLICATION LINK: https://wcartn.org/2023scholarship