The Preds Look to get Back on Track After Two Losses in a Row

The Predators record falls to 28-16-4 and slip to 3rd place in the Central Division after losses to the Jets and Stars.

Even though they suffered these losses coming back from the All-Star break they are still in a position to make the playoffs. They can still make a run at the 1st place spot if they play like how they were in the beginning of the season. If the Preds stay healthy this team has shown that they can win games against any competition in the NHL.

Their next games this week are against Washington at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, February 15th and they will travel to North Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Friday, February 18th at 6:00 PM. You can watch both of these games on ESPN+.