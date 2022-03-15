The Preds get Back on Track With a Win Over Division Foe

The Predators (34-21-4) have won 4 of their last 5 games and climb back up to 3rd place in the Southwest Division.

On Sunday night they took down the Wild (34-20-4) on the road with a score of 6-2. Roman Josi scored 2 goals and assisted on 2 more. The Preds offense is starting to wake back up scoring 16 goals in last week’s games.

Bridgestone Arena will host 2 games this week against the Penguins (36-15-9) on Tuesday, March 15th and against the Flyers (18-30-11) on Thursday, March 17th. Saturday, March 19th they will travel to Canada to play the Maple Leafs (37-17-5). All these games can be streamed on ESPN+.