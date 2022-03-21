The Predators Win Two Home Games Last Week and Make a Trade

The Preds improve to (36-22-4) after wins over the Maple Leafs (39-18-5) and Penguins (38-16-9) as they sit in 3rd place in the Central Division with 76 points according to ESPN.

Seattle made a deal with the Predators sending defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville in exchange for a 2nd round pick in this year’s draft. He has experience playing in the Stanley Cup Finals as he was apart of the 2019 Bruins team who lost to St. Louis in the championship round.

The #Preds have acquired defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.https://t.co/RxCPAw6NxN — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 21, 2022

They will begin a 3 game road streak this week as they will play on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. All games can be streamed on ESPN+. Game times will be later than normal because they will be on the West Coast.