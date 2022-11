What do you get when you have a bunch of accident-prone actors onstage? The Play That Goes Wrong at Page High.

The show will run November 10-12, so join the cast as they just try to make it through the show without messing up – too much.

Tickets will cost $12 per adult and $10 per student and may be purchased online.

The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12 at 7 p.m.

