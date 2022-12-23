The Perfect Hot Chocolate Recipe to Get You Through These Frigid Days

As we are expecting absolutely frigid temperatures over the next few days, here is a quick at-home hot chocolate recipe to help keep you warm. The recipe comes from Sugar Drop in Franklin.

Ingredients

1/2 C of Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 C of sugar

2 T of Brown Sugar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cinnamon

1/2 C of hot water

Dash of Vanilla

1/2 C of heavy cream or coffee creamer

3 C of milk

Directions