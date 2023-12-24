The Perfect Hot Chocolate Recipe for the Holidays

If you’re looking for a cozy hot chocolate recipe, we’ve got a great one for you from Sugar Drop in Franklin.

Ingredients

1/2 C of Unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 C of sugar

2 T of Brown Sugar

Pinch of salt

Pinch of cinnamon

1/2 C of hot water

Dash of Vanilla

1/2 C of heavy cream or coffee creamer

3 C of milk

Directions

Combine sugars, cocoa, salt, and cinnamon with water. Stir over medium heat until combined and sugar dissolves.

Add in vanilla and milk/cream and stir until warm.

Pour into your favorite mug and add toppings as desired.