The Peach Truck Season is Now Open

The Peach Truck announced they will have peaches for sale starting the week of May 15 for locals to get their hands on fresh, juicy and perfectly ripe peaches.

The Peach Truck will have four permanent locations this summer, offering bags + boxes for purchase:

Inside the Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

Mini summer store + drive-up, Rivergate, 1000 Rivergate Pkwy, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Mini summer store + drive-up, Cool Springs, 1925 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN 37067

Mini summer store + drive-up, Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Rd, Nashville, TN 37215

In addition to the four permanent locations, The Peach Truck will have 30+ pop-up locations throughout the season.

Visit thepeachtruck.com or follow along on Instagram @thepeachtruck for locations and hours of operation.

Each and every peach is truly a gift this year – after a warmer-than-usual winter and late freezes, it’s estimated that upwards of 60 percent of this year’s crop was lost. This summer, The Peach Truck is the exclusive distributor of Georgia peaches, so people who want to get their hands on the farm-fresh fruit this season are encouraged to pre-order here.