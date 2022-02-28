The Pancake Pantry Invites Diners to Celebrate National Pancake Day Tuesday, March 1

Predators Pancake Available Throughout March; Downtown Nashville Location Now Offering Mimosas and Bloody Marys

March 1 is National Pancake Day, and The Pancake Pantry is ready to celebrate in style. Known for scratch-made pancakes and the friendliest service in town, the Nashville icon will offer a special pancake promotion to mark the occasion, in addition to a number of exciting menu additions currently available at one or both locations

These include:

On National Pancake Day, Tuesday, March 1, diners at both locations can enjoy a free short stack of The Pancake Pantry’s famous buttermilk pancakes with a $10 purchase.

Predators Pancakes are available at both Nashville locations until March 31. The Preds Pancakes feature four blueberry pancakes topped with a powdered sugar Predators logo. A blueberry compote, along with the eatery’s signature warm maple syrup, whipped butter and cinnamon cream, is served with the pancakes. For each order sold, the Pancake Pantry will make $2 donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation.

Diners at the downtown location can now order mimosas and bloody marys.

The Pancake Pantry is currently celebrating the 60th anniversary of the eatery’s original location, highlighted by the recent grand opening of the SoBro restaurant. In addition to serving The Pancake Pantry’s famous scratch-made pancakes and waffles, the downtown location also offers catering and can be booked for private events.

Both locations open daily at 6 a.m., serving breakfast and lunch. The downtown location is open until 2 p.m. and the Hillsboro Village location is open until 3 p.m.

About The Pancake Pantry

The Pancake Pantry, founded in 1961, is a Nashville tradition. Known for its 23 varieties of scratch-made pancakes, The Pancake Pantry offers the best food and the friendliest service from two Nashville locations: the original in Hillsboro Village and a downtown location at the Hyatt Centric. Batters and syrups, crafted from secret recipes, are made fresh daily. A perennial favorite on the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville and the Tennessean’s Best of Music City lists, The Pancake Pantry boasts a large variety of breakfast and lunch offerings. Learn more at ThePancakePantry.com.

About the Hyatt Centric Downton Nashville

Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville is located two blocks off of iconic Broadway and is centrally located within walking distance of all the dining, entertainment and cultural experiences Music City is known for. The hotel boasts 252 guest rooms, 11 suites, meeting and event space as well as dining options, including three-meal restaurant Ella’s and ninth floor pool bar, Lala’s. Staying true to the city’s musical roots, the hotel features a music room on the ground level that is equipped with a piano, record player, and collection of vinyl records. For more information, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/tennessee/hyatt-centric-downtown-nashville/bnact or join the conversation and follow us on Instagram at Hyatt Centric Nashville (@hyattcentricnashville).