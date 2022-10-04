The Painted Dragonfly Boutique in Nolensville Announces Closure

The Painted Dragonfly boutique in Nolensville announced its closures on social media.

Owned by Lorna Soble and Susan Bickford, the store has been in Nolensville since 2013. Currently, the store is located at 7311 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

The Painted Dragonfly shared, “After almost a decade in the Historic district, Susan and I have decided to close the shop. This has not been an easy decision but we are in different places in our life now. Susan wants to spend more time in Florida with her daughter. She will also be concentrating on writing and getting back to painting! Canvas work not furniture painting. I would like to be free to travel with my husband, who just recently retired, get back in the furniture painting mode and who knows!”

Currently, there are discounts throughout the store from 10% to 75% off. The last day of business will be Sunday, November 6th.

