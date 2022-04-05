The Official Titans Podcast will Record Six Live Episodes Around Tennessee

Starting Saturday, April 9th the voice of the Titans Mike Keith and Titans Senior Writer Amie Wells will make 6 stops for a live podcast tour.

As the NFL draft gets closer, this event is for Titans fans who are excited about who will join the team. April 28th is when the draft starts. Below is a list of the cities and dates of the live podcast tour.

April 9th: Columbia, TN

April 10th: Nashville, TN

April 11th: Bowling Green, KY

April 12th: Cookeville, TN

April 13th: Jackson, TN

April 14th: Martin, TN

Each show will have specials guests such as former coaches, T-Rac and the cheerleaders along with much more. The best way to RSVP to each event is to go to the OTP Live website information page.