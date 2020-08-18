The NOW Massage to Open in Downtown Franklin

The NOW Massage, a wellness brand transforming the therapeutic massage experience, announces plans to expand to the Greater Nashville area with five new locations. The first location, at 125 First Avenue North in Historic Downtown Franklin, is expected to open this fall.

“Nashville has become one of the premier places to live in the U.S. with a focus on healthy living, and we think the residents and visitors alike will find The NOW Massage to be a welcome addition to the community,” said Don Michael, president of The NOW Massage, headquartered in Los Angeles.

The NOW has reimagined the approachable luxury of a neighborhood spa with quality massages and custom enhancements that offer relaxation and healing. The clean aesthetic features natural materials and is heightened by the signature scent of their Jasmine Coconut candles.

Each NOW massage boutique uses canvas draping to separate therapy spaces creating an airy open feeling that adds to the relaxing atmosphere. Massage therapists receive advanced training on The NOW’s custom services that go far beyond the traditional modalities and are designed specifically for stress relief, health improvement and relaxation.

At The NOW, guests can choose between three signature massage styles and pair their service with a variety of custom, exclusive enhancements. The Swedish-inspired options include; The NOW, their signature relaxing massage, The HEALER, an energy-balancing service designed to reduce stress and The STRETCH, a sports-inspired recovery massage. Guests can choose from enhancements such as herbal heat therapy, deep tissue, soothing eye masks, calm balm, and the newest offering Gua Sha, a traditional Chinese medicine technique that uses smooth rose quartz tools to target specific areas of the body.

“This is the optimum time for a national expansion as we believe that self-care is a necessity not a luxury,” added Gara Post. “Guests of The NOW Massage will find a visit to the boutique is the perfect way to feel relaxed and recharged.”

Founded in 2015, The NOW Massage operates four locations in Los Angeles County with more than forty new locations planned across the U.S including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Nashville, Raleigh, Ashburn, VA, Henderson, NV and Scottsdale, AZ. For more information please visit thenowmassage.com.