The Ninety Nine Boutique Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

A new boutique has opened at the CoolSprings Galleria.

The Ninety Nine Boutique opened at the mall on Tuesday, July 2. On social media, they shared about the opening of the store. Stating,” Exciting News! The Ninety Nine Boutique is now OPEN! A trendy and affordable women’s boutique offering clothing, gifts, and accessories!”

You can find the store on the upper level close to the food court in the former Hollie Ray Boutique location.

The new boutique’s hours are Monday through Wednesday, 10 am to 8 pm, Thursday and Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Friday through Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm.

