The NHL Enters the Last Month of the Season as the Preds Hope to Keep Their Playoff Spot

The Predators currently hold a record of (39-25-4) which is good enough for a postseason matchup but must keep this pace for the remainder of the season.

As of right now they have a Wild Card spot in the NHL playoffs. They have an opportunity to win some key games this week as they play some of the league’s top teams.

They will take on Central Division opponent Minnesota (43-20-5) at home on Tuesday, April 5th. Currently the Wild sit at 2nd place in the Central Division. Game time is set for 7 PM and can be streamed on ESPN+. Then they will travel to Ottawa (25-37-6) on Thursday, April 7th at 6 PM. The Panthers (48-15-6) are the team’s last opponent of the week on Saturday, April 9th at 5 PM. The Panthers hold the 1st place spot in the Atlantic Division.