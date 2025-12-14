Dance the Night Away at New Year’s Eve Featuring The Smoking Section Band at The Factory

Ring in the New Year at the New Year’s Eve Event Featuring The Smoking Section Band at Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Road, Franklin, Tennessee 37064) on Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, at 8 pm!

Say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 in unforgettable style at The Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall, where the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration will take place, featuring The Smoking Section—Nashville’s premier party band known for bringing the house down with powerhouse vocals, horn-driven soul, funk, and nonstop energy.

This ticketed event promises an incredible night of live music, dancing, celebration, and champagne as guests count down to midnight together. Whether you’re a longtime fan or ready to experience the band for the first time, this is the perfect way to cap off the year.

