The Nashville Sounds to Host 10th Annual Peanut Free Night

The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center presents its 10th Annual Peanut Free Night at the Nashville Sounds! On Tuesday, June 7, First Horizon Park will be deep cleaned and no peanuts will be sold, providing a fun and safe evening for families with peanut allergies.

Physicians with the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center are excited to offer this opportunity to area children, who would otherwise not be able to attend a major league baseball game. AASC peanut-allergic patient, 12-year-old Danica Thompson, will be throwing out the first pitch! Come join us Tuesday evening, June 7th!

You can purchase tickets online.