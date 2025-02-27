The Nashville Shakespeare Festival Presents A Midsummer’s Night Dream in Franklin

Prepare for an unforgettable day of enchantment and laughter as Backlight Productions partners with The Nashville Shakespeare Festival to present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2 (2:00 PM both days) at Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC). This unique and inclusive performance features actors of all abilities, with Backlight’s talented performers sharing the stage alongside professional Shakespearean artists.

“We are thrilled to bring this fun, inclusive production to our stage,” says Victoria Reed, Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s Director of Performing Arts. “It’s an honor to showcase the incredible talent of performers of all abilities while celebrating the magic of Shakespeare. The arts are for everyone, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the joy, laughter, and enchantment of this special show.”

On March 2 there will be a special pre-show talk starting at 1:00 PM open to all ticket holders ahead of the 2:00 PM performance.

Backlight Productions’ mission is to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain education in the arts and perform significant roles in integrated performances, enabling them to enhance their social skills through artistic expression and grow in confidence both on and off the stage. Backlight Productions’ performing arts programming includes theatre, music and songwriting, and an award-winning dance team.

WCPAC offers free parking and is located at 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin – between Academy Street and Columbia Pike. (Part of the Renaissance School Enrichment Center and Library Campus.)

For ticketing information and a full list of WCPAC events and activities, visit http://www.wcpactn.com.

