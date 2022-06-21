The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town!

Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.

Participants must be age 21 years or older (no exceptions) and present a valid photo ID with ticket for entry

Interested in volunteering? Please email Anna at [email protected]

Ticket Packages:

VIP

Access to VIP tastings (High gravity & specialty craft beers)

Access to VIP food tasting area in the Lexus Lounge

VIP check-in area

Unlimited tastings

7 oz. souvenir tasting glass

Entry into the Beer Festival

2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)

VIP Designated Driver

Entry into the Beer Festival

Complimentary soda & water

Access to VIP food tasting area in the Lexus Lounge

2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)

General Admission

Entry into the Beer Festival

Unlimited tastings

5 oz. souvenir tasting glass

2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)

General Admission Designated Driver

Entry into the Beer Festival

Complimentary soda & water

2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)

Pricing/Package/Price:

VIP

$109 through June 18

$139 after June 18

$159 day of

GA

$69 through June 18

$79 after June 18

$89 day of

VIP DD

$79

GA DD

$49

*Participants must purchase a regular ticket to access DD tickets

Purchase a Beer Fest Shirt!

Get your limited edition 2022 Craft Beer Festival shirt today! Shirts are $30 each and are available for purchase on the last Beer Fest tickets checkout page. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub.

Click HERE for tickets, more information, and a Beer Fest Shirt.

