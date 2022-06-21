The Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival Returns to the Bridgestone Arena This Saturday

Get out of the summer heat and come out for craft brews, food, games, and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 25 from 3-7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena (501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203). This event is guaranteed to be the “coolest” beer festival in town!
Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community.
Participants must be age 21 years or older (no exceptions) and present a valid photo ID with ticket for entry
Interested in volunteering? Please email Anna at [email protected]
Ticket Packages:
VIP
Access to VIP tastings (High gravity & specialty craft beers)
Access to VIP food tasting area in the Lexus Lounge
VIP check-in area
Unlimited tastings
7 oz. souvenir tasting glass
Entry into the Beer Festival
2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)
VIP Designated Driver
Entry into the Beer Festival
Complimentary soda & water
Access to VIP food tasting area in the Lexus Lounge
2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)
General Admission
Entry into the Beer Festival
Unlimited tastings
5 oz. souvenir tasting glass
2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)
General Admission Designated Driver
Entry into the Beer Festival
Complimentary soda & water
2022 Preds Ticket Opportunity (October home game)
Pricing/Package/Price:
VIP
$109 through June 18
$139 after June 18
$159 day of
GA
$69 through June 18
$79 after June 18
$89 day of
VIP DD
$79
GA DD
$49
*Participants must purchase a regular ticket to access DD tickets
Purchase a Beer Fest Shirt!
Get your limited edition 2022 Craft Beer Festival shirt today! Shirts are $30 each and are available for purchase on the last Beer Fest tickets checkout page. Proceeds benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub.
Click HERE for tickets, more information, and a Beer Fest Shirt.