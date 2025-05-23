The Nashville Food Project to Host Annual Fundraising Event in July

Tickets are on sale for The Nashville Food Project’s largest annual fundraising event, Nourish, taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Marathon Music Works. A unique community organization, TNFP is part of an emergency food system that cooks hot, nutritious meals for more than 60 partners serving children, unhoused people, veterans, and others. TNFP is also on the front lines of food justice, addressing the root problems that create food insecurity in Nashville.

The highly anticipated event features a multi-course dinner prepared by some of Nashville’s most beloved chefs, including:

Colby Rasavong of Bad Idea

Sean Wen and Adam Lathan of Curry Boys

Chris and Emma Biard of S.S. Gai

Amy Watson and Clinton Spruill of Saap Sapp BBQ

Ana Aguilar and Josh Cook of Tantisimo

Mason Hereford, Lauren Agudo, and Will Mondros of Turkey & the Wolf Ice House

Read more about each participating chef here.

The chefs will create a menu centered around seasonal produce provided by refugee and immigrant farmers with agrarian backgrounds who work with TNFP. The organization engages farmers who are interested in growing produce to sell at markets and to restaurants, supporting them with land, resources, training and technical assistance, and marketing support.

Tickets can be purchased at thenashvillefoodproject.org/nourish. General Admission tickets include a welcome cocktail hour with passed hors d’oeuvres, a multi-course meal with wine pairings, and an exciting live auction for $275.

