The Mulehouse in Columbia Goes Up for Auction This Month

A foreclosure auction will take place on June 26th for The Mulehouse, an entertainment venue in Columbia. The Mulehouse is located at 812 South High Street Columbia, TN 38401. The auction will take place at 10:30 am onsite.

The foreclosure auction notice states, “Default has been made in the payment of the debt secured by the Deeds of Trust. Bank has declared the entire balance due and payable and has instructed the Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deeds of Trust in accordance with their terms.”

The Mulehouse opened its doors in 2021; the building was formerly the home of the First Baptist Church, dating back to 1949. It sat empty for nearly 20 years before Blair and Eric Garner purchased it. The building underwent a $7 million renovation before opening in May of 2021. The main hall has original stained-glass windows, with a maximum capacity of 600 people. Last year, a marker was placed in front of the building for Tennessee Music Pathways.

