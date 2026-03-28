The Mulehouse Announces Backlot Country Fest

The Mulehouse announced its Backlot Country Fest, set to take place on April 11, coinciding with Columbia’s annual Mule Day celebration. The highly anticipated event will be headlined by country star Priscilla Block, with additional performances by Shane Profitt, Katie Austin, and The Bandana Brothers. All information about the event and tickets can be found HERE.

Positioned as a momentous evening event happening simultaneously with one of Middle Tennessee’s most celebrated traditions, Backlot Country Fest will bring high-energy live music directly into the heart of Columbia following a full day of Mule Day festivities. The event will offer fans a premium concert experience in a vibrant outdoor setting, as was the case when the first concert of its kind was held very successfully in 2023.

Serving as emcee for the evening will be Lauryn Snapp, who, alongside her SiriusXM The Highway Mornings co-host Cody Allen, was just nominated for an ACM Award for National Daily On-Air Personality of the Year. Known for her humor, authenticity, and high-energy presence, Snapp is set to bring an added layer of excitement and personality to an already dynamic evening of live music.

“We’re excited to create something special alongside the always fun Mule Day weekend that extends the energy of the daytime events into an unforgettable nighttime experience,” said Amy Fish, Senior Director of Concerts & Events for The Mulehouse. “The Backlot Country Fest is designed to bring fans closer to the artists they love while showcasing a few of the most exciting voices in country music today.”

Daniel Medina, owner of the Mulehouse since May of 2024, is thrilled that the venue is part of the Mule Day celebration and is excited to embrace the community through this outdoor music festival.

A general admission ticket to the event costs just $35, and there are various discounted multi-ticket packages on offer. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, offering an upgraded concert experience that includes:

Dedicated VIP event entrance

Exclusive VIP viewing area with premium sightlines

Limited seating

Covered lounge space within a private VIP trailer

Private bar access for expedited service

Separate restroom facilities

The VIP trailer will transform The Mulehouse backlot into a premium concert lounge, providing shade, comfort, and a dedicated space for guests to relax between sets while remaining close to the stage.

All information about the event and tickets, as well as information about available sponsorships, can be found at TheMulehouse.com/backlot.

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