The Movie Gang is Returning to the Franklin Theatre

The Movie Gang, an event created by Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory, will return to the Franklin Theatre.

Teasing the event would be returning, The Movie Gang shared on social media a photo of the Franklin Theatre where the marquee says, “Movie Gang is back! The Movie Gang is Back! Movie Gang is back!”

The last Movie Gang event at the Franklin Theatre was in 2019.

The first movie The Movie Gang will present when it returns to the Franklin Theatre will be “Back to the Future” and the event takes place on Sunday, July 3.

Not only will you be able to watch the 80s classic movie, but you will also be able to participate in movie trivia, and following the movie there will be an “Enchantment Under the Sea” 80s dance party.

Come dressed in your best 80s attire and welcome back to the nostalgic, fun, community-focused Movie Gang events.

Buy tickets here.