The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Bolsters Communications Department with New Team Members

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport®, (JWN®) welcomes two seasoned public relations professionals to its communications team. Paul Lindsley joins BNA as the Director, Corporate Communications, and Olivia Parven joins as Manager, Corporate Communications.

“Our communications team is an integral part of the Airport Authority, as they work tirelessly to keep each of our audiences – both internally and externally – informed on all aspects of BNA and JWN,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “I’m proud to welcome Paul and Olivia to the BNA family and know they will bring tremendous value to the team and will begin making an immediate impact.”

Paul Lindsley, Director, Corporate Communications

A former broadcast journalist in Huntsville, Alabama, and Memphis, Paul Lindsley moved to Nashville in 1998. Since then, Paul has been a corporate communications and public relations professional working at Opryland Hotel, Saint Thomas Hospital, HealthStream, and for nearly the last 10 years, managing public relations efforts at Phase 3 Marketing and Communications’ offices in Nashville, Charlotte and Atlanta.

Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Troy University and his master’s degree in Corporate Communication from Austin Peay State University. Concurrently while at Troy University, he served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for six years at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery. Paul has been an adjunct professor at both Austin Peay State University and the University of Memphis for the past 13 years.

Paul is an Accredited Business Communicator (ABC) from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) and an avid community volunteer for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society and Purity’s Moosic City Dairy Dash.

Olivia Parven, Manager, Corporate Communications

Olivia Parven has joined BNA as Manager, Corporate Communications, and brings a diverse communications background to her new role. Most recently, she served as a Publicity Manager for a boutique PR agency where she worked with authors to secure national coverage for their titles, created and implemented strategic media campaigns and managed a team of publicists. Prior, she worked for a food & beverage-focused PR agency where she worked with celebrity chefs and local restaurateurs. She began her career at FINN Partners, where she worked her way up from an Intern to an Account Executive and focused on clients in the corporate sector to create social media strategies and carry out local, regional, and national campaigns.

Olivia received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature at Rhodes College in Memphis, TN.