The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Adds to its Leadership Team

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN®) welcome three new members to its leadership team. Chris Davidson joins as Assistant Vice President of John C. Tune Airport, Randy Dorsten joins as Assistant Vice President of Human Resources, and Jeffrey Wooden joins as the Director of Emergency Management.

“I would like to welcome Chris, Randy, and Jeffrey to our organization, they will bring an incredible amount of experience and capability to their new roles,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “Strong leadership is a critical element to the success of BNA, and with the new additions to our team, we look forward to continuing to soar to new heights.”

Chris Davidson – Assistant Vice President, John C. Tune Airport Manager

Chris returns to Nashville from Salisbury Regional Airport in Maryland, where he served as the Deputy Director. Prior to that, Chris was the Airport Manager at Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin, TN. Chris has a wealth of aviation and leadership experience as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and is a commercial-rated pilot for both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. Chris obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has earned his Certified Member accreditation from the American Association of Airport Executives.

Randy Dorsten – Assistant Vice President, Human Resources

Randy Dorsten comes to MNAA from OneGI, where he served as Chief Human Resources Officer. Randy previously worked as the Assistant Vice President of HR Strategy and Planning at HCA. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and an MBA from the University of Kansas. Additionally, he is a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Dr. Jeffrey Wooden – Director, Emergency Management

Before joining MNAA, Dr. Jeffrey Wooden previously served as a Senior Manager of Aviation Security with Amazon at their Air Gateway Hub in Wilmington, Ohio. Prior to Amazon, he was employed with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). While assigned to the Department of Defense, Jeffrey served as a Senior Intelligence Officer, Chief of Strategic Planning, Senior Crisis Manager and Director of Operations, Homeland Defense and Security. In addition to a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Jeffrey holds a master’s degree in international affairs from The Catholic University of America, and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Air War College. He was awarded his Doctorate in Public Policy and Administration in 2014 from Walden University.

About Nashville International Airport®

As infrastructure critical to the region’s growth and prosperity, BNA is a vital asset for Middle Tennessee and serves as a gateway to Music City and beyond. In 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $9.9 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com. Follow us on Facebook: @NashvilleInternationalAirport, Twitter: @Fly_Nashville and Instagram: @FlyNashville. Learn more about BNA® Vision, our expansion and renovation plan for the airport, at BNAVision.com.

NASHVILLE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT®, ®, COMMANDER BERRY FIELD®, JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT®, and JWN®, among others, are the registered trademarks and trademarks of The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (“MNAA”). Use of these trademarks without permission from MNAA is strictly prohibited.