The Mall at Green Hills to Undergo Transformation

Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, announced an investment of over $250 million in The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver, and International Plaza in Tampa.

Following the full acquisition of the properties from Taubman Realty Group in November, Simon has assumed full management and leasing control and is launching a redevelopment strategy to enhance each center’s offerings in high-growth markets.

The iconic Mall at Green Hills will undergo a complete transformation and expansive exterior revitalization featuring grand, two-story flagship statement entrances, jewel-box spaces for luxury boutiques, lush landscaping, and elevated arrival moments that usher guests into a reimagined world-class shopping experience. The new exterior will blend seamlessly with a suite of upscale interior finishes and architectural enhancements. The reinvestment further cements the center as Nashville’s definitive retail destination.

“These centers are already top retail destinations in the country,” said Eric Sadi, Co-President, North American Real Estate. “Our focus is on sharpening their differentiation—through flagship opportunities, elevated design, enhancing the overall guest experience, and creating premier environments where the world’s most sought-after brands can thrive.”

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with exciting tenant announcements to follow.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email