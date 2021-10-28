The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”

Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright said, “Since the house opened to the public in 2008, the staff, volunteers and visitors have experienced so many unexplainable sightings, actions and paranormal activity in the house. Visitors find the recounts intriguing and its an experience they can’t get anywhere else. We have many local residents return time and again to hear the latest unexplained activities.”

At ground zero of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.

The guided 90-minute ghost tour will begin at 6:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night now through mid-November, including Halloween on Sunday, October 31. Visitors may also make reservations for other nights. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 – 13. To purchase tickets, call 615-790-7190.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at ground zero of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.