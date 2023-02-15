The Lion King, Jr. Coming to Fairview Middle

The Fairview Middle theater department is taking a trip to the Pride Lands for its performance of The Lion King, Jr. opening on February 23.

Follow Simba, Rafiki, and all the other unforgettable characters in this classic Disney tale as they embark on a memorable journey from Pride Rock.

Tickets for the show cost $5 per person and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, February 23 at 6 p.m.

Friday, February 24 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at 6 p.m.

