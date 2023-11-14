The Lego Store Opens at CoolSprings Galleria

The LEGO Group, one of the world’s best-known toy manufacturers, is thrilled to announce

the opening of a new LEGO® Store today, November 14, 2023. The store is located at CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tennessee.

The new LEGO Store in Tennessee is the perfect destination for fans of all ages, with a wide selection of the latest LEGO sets and a whole host of exciting in-store play experiences, activities and events only available at LEGO Stores for budding builders including:

Brick Specialists – Whether you’re picking out a gift, looking for the latest set, or bringing in your LEGO fan for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help you find a set that’s the perfect fit.

Pick & Build Wall- choose the bricks and elements you want in all different shapes and colors. So grab a cup and fill it up with whatever pieces you choose!

Hands-on Building – in-store play opportunities, including free build challenges and events each month.

Build a Mini Tower – where you can mix and match from a wide selection of minifigure bottoms, tops, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize your own minifigures.

“The LEGO store at CoolSprings Galleria will deliver an immersive LEGO Brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” says Travis Blue, Head of Brand Retail Stores AMS & EMEA at The LEGO Group. “Shoppers and children will encounter friendly and engaging Brick Specialists, unique LEGO experiences like our Build a Minifigure tower, Pick and Build Wall, and plenty of inspiration.”

The LEGO Store will offer a full range of exciting new products and branded merchandise only available direct from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com. The new store will also offer plenty of benefits for members

of the LEGO Insiders loyalty program, including exclusive gifts with purchase, double point events and much more.

The LEGO Store is celebrating with exclusive promotions, including:

LEGO Store Tile (Free Giveaway): Nov 14-16

LEGO Store Tote (Gift with Any Purchase): Nov 14-20

LEGO Store Yellow Truck (Insiders; $75+): Nov 15

LEGO Store set ($120+): Nov 16