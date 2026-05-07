The Latest Tennessee Event News for May 7, 2026

Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour to Stop in Nashville
GRAMMY-winning Shaboozey announces his Outlaws Never Die Tour, stopping at Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 in support of his new concept album.
Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More
Don’t Miss Laurel Canyon at the Franklin Theatre
The definitive acoustic tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young performs at The Franklin Theatre on May 13 featuring Grammy winner Mark Hudson.
Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More
Ryman Auditorium to Host Free Community Day
On May 24, Tennessee residents can enjoy free daytime tours, live music, food trucks, and family activities at Ryman Community Day.
Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More
Broadway 2030 Transformation Project Underway at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators have launched a multi-phase renovation to transform the venue into a best-in-class destination by the 2029–30 season.
Published: May 04, 2026 — Read More
The Hermitage Debuts Roots & Rhythms Concert
Andrew Jackson’s historic home launches an inaugural three-concert series on the back lawn in June celebrating Tennessee’s musical and cultural traditions.
Published: May 02, 2026 — Read More
Musicians Hall of Fame Inducts Twelve During Ceremony in Nashville
The ninth induction class, including Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and Michael McDonald, was honored at a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts.
Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More
Nashville Zoo Gives Two Rescued Spider Monkeys a Safe Place to Call Home
Nashville Zoo welcomed Mistletoe and Julia, two female Mexican spider monkeys rescued from the illegal wildlife pet trade, now viewable along Bamboo Trail.
Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More
Cheekwood’s Biggest Train Exhibition Ever Opens This Weekend
America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail opens May 2 at Cheekwood with 10 trains, 850+ feet of track, and 25 landmark models through September 6.
Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More
Kacey Musgraves Announces New Tour Stop in Nashville
Kacey Musgraves brings her 30-date Middle of Nowhere tour to Bridgestone Arena for two nights on September 27 and 28, with Flatland Cavalry.
Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More
Williamson County CASA’s Annual Voices for Children Fundraiser Returns to The Franklin Theatre
The annual benefit returns to The Franklin Theatre on May 7, featuring live music from Matt Maeson and a live auction supporting children in Williamson County.
Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More
17th Annual Darius & Friends Returns to The Ryman
Darius Rucker’s annual St. Jude benefit concert returns to Ryman Auditorium on June 1, kicking off CMA Fest week with an all-star surprise lineup.
Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More
Shock Rock Legends GWAR Heads to Nashville
GWAR brings the Gor Gor Must Die! Tour to Brooklyn Bowl on November 8, with Midnight and Mac Sabbath as support acts.
Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More
Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend (May 8–10)
This weekend’s highlights include the Franklin Rodeo Parade, Jerry Seinfeld at FirstBank Amphitheater, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, Studio Tenn’s Jesus Christ Superstar, and the Iroquois Steeplechase.
Published: May 07, 2026 — Read More
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