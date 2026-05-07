The Latest Tennessee Event News for May 7, 2026

Williamson Source gathered this roundup of Tennessee event venue news for the week of April 29–May 7, 2026. From arena renovations and charity concerts to new exhibitions and historic inaugural concert series, there’s plenty happening at venues across the state.

Shaboozey’s Outlaws Never Die Tour to Stop in Nashville GRAMMY-winning Shaboozey announces his Outlaws Never Die Tour, stopping at Ascend Amphitheater on September 18 in support of his new concept album. Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More

Don’t Miss Laurel Canyon at the Franklin Theatre The definitive acoustic tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young performs at The Franklin Theatre on May 13 featuring Grammy winner Mark Hudson. Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More

Ryman Auditorium to Host Free Community Day On May 24, Tennessee residents can enjoy free daytime tours, live music, food trucks, and family activities at Ryman Community Day. Published: May 05, 2026 — Read More

Broadway 2030 Transformation Project Underway at Bridgestone Arena Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators have launched a multi-phase renovation to transform the venue into a best-in-class destination by the 2029–30 season. Published: May 04, 2026 — Read More

The Hermitage Debuts Roots & Rhythms Concert Andrew Jackson’s historic home launches an inaugural three-concert series on the back lawn in June celebrating Tennessee’s musical and cultural traditions. Published: May 02, 2026 — Read More

Musicians Hall of Fame Inducts Twelve During Ceremony in Nashville The ninth induction class, including Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and Michael McDonald, was honored at a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More

Nashville Zoo Gives Two Rescued Spider Monkeys a Safe Place to Call Home Nashville Zoo welcomed Mistletoe and Julia, two female Mexican spider monkeys rescued from the illegal wildlife pet trade, now viewable along Bamboo Trail. Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More

Cheekwood’s Biggest Train Exhibition Ever Opens This Weekend America the Beautiful: National Parks & Landmarks By Rail opens May 2 at Cheekwood with 10 trains, 850+ feet of track, and 25 landmark models through September 6. Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Tour Stop in Nashville Kacey Musgraves brings her 30-date Middle of Nowhere tour to Bridgestone Arena for two nights on September 27 and 28, with Flatland Cavalry. Published: April 30, 2026 — Read More

Williamson County CASA’s Annual Voices for Children Fundraiser Returns to The Franklin Theatre The annual benefit returns to The Franklin Theatre on May 7, featuring live music from Matt Maeson and a live auction supporting children in Williamson County. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

17th Annual Darius & Friends Returns to The Ryman Darius Rucker’s annual St. Jude benefit concert returns to Ryman Auditorium on June 1, kicking off CMA Fest week with an all-star surprise lineup. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

Shock Rock Legends GWAR Heads to Nashville GWAR brings the Gor Gor Must Die! Tour to Brooklyn Bowl on November 8, with Midnight and Mac Sabbath as support acts. Published: April 29, 2026 — Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend (May 8–10) This weekend’s highlights include the Franklin Rodeo Parade, Jerry Seinfeld at FirstBank Amphitheater, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, Studio Tenn’s Jesus Christ Superstar, and the Iroquois Steeplechase. Published: May 07, 2026 — Read More

For more Tennessee Event news, visit Williamson Source.