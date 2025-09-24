The Latest Eat & Drink News for Sept. 24, 2025

Williamson Source has compiled the most recent eat and drink news from across the region, featuring National Coffee Weekend celebrations, health inspection updates, and exciting new menu launches spanning September 17 through 24, 2025.

Krispy Kreme and Joe Jonas Launch National Coffee Weekend

Longtime Krispy Kreme fan Joe Jonas partners with the brand to offer Original Glazed dozen for $1 with regular dozen purchase plus free coffee and doughnut.

Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores including Aha Indian Grill and Gyros King both scoring 87, plus Frothy Monkey receiving 92.

Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Sept. 24, 2025

Complete health inspection results for September 17-24 featuring scores for restaurants, pools, and food service establishments countywide.

Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Chick-fil-A Debuts Family Game Show: Play it Forward

New unscripted series featuring high-energy competition and community giveback available on Chick-fil-A Play App and YouTube starting today.

Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article

Trick or Treat Blasts Return to SONIC for Halloween

Popular seasonal treat returns mixing vanilla or chocolate soft serve with HEATH, M&M’S Minis and OREO Cookie Pieces for limited time.

Published: September 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Party Fowl Brings the Heat, Hype and Hot Chicken to Vanderbilt at Aertson

Nashville hot chicken concept opens October location at 2031 Broadway with outdoor patio and signature menu favorites featuring extended late-night hours.

Published: September 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Culver’s Launches New Jalapeño Cheese Curds, CurderBurger Returns

Limited-time jalapeño twist debuts on National Cheese Curd Day while CurderBurger returns for fifth year as part of first annual Curdtoberfest celebration.

Published: September 23, 2025 – Link to full article

Dunkin’ Marks National Coffee Day with Free Brews and Hatch Team-Up

Free medium coffee for Dunkin’ Rewards members on September 29 plus first-of-its-kind coffee alarm and sunrise experience with Hatch sleep technology.

Published: September 22, 2025 – Link to full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through September 27, 2025

Latest weekly rotation features Confetti Cake and Birthday Cake Cookie ft. OREO plus Original Pink Sugar Cookie and Hazelnut Sea Salt Cookie.

Published: September 22, 2025 – Link to full article

Taco Bell Adds New Orange Vanilla Cream Soda Freeze

Two new cream soda-inspired Freeze flavors debut with Orange Vanilla and Vanilla options available during Happier Hour for $1 from 2-5 PM daily.

Published: September 19, 2025 – Link to full article

Popeyes and Hot Ones Team Up for a Limited-Time Menu

First-of-its-kind collaboration features three spicy menu items with varying heat levels plus The Last Dab sauce for ultimate challenge seekers.

Published: September 19, 2025 – Link to full article

Franklin Asian Restaurant Scores 61 in Latest Health Inspection

Mi Kitchen receives concerning score with 12 violations including management oversight issues and employee hygiene problems during September 11 inspection.

Published: September 18, 2025 – Link to full article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 17, 2025

Weekly celebration of restaurants and food establishments achieving perfect 100 health inspection scores from September 10-17, 2025.

Published: September 17, 2025 – Link to full article

Franklin Police Department to Host 2nd Annual Chicken With a Cop

Community gathering at Chick-fil-A on September 24 from 5-7 PM featuring dinner, Touch a Truck activities, and officers serving food and taking orders.

Published: September 17, 2025 – Link to full article

