The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 8, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered eat and drink news from the past week covering October 1 through October 8, 2025. This roundup includes new menu items, restaurant health scores, and local dining updates from across the region.
Southern Game Day Staples: Tailgating and World Series Recipes with a Kick
Southern City Flavors introduces game day essentials featuring BBQ sauces, pickled treats, and versatile jams that transform into crowd-pleasing appetizers for tailgating season.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Applebee’s Resurrects Fan-Favorite Spooky Sips for Halloween Season
Applebee’s brings back Halloween-themed beverages for $6 each including the NEW Tipsy Zombie and Dracula’s Juice with color-changing $2 Vibe Drops available through the season.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Franklin Restaurant Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection
The White Alligator at 230 Franklin Road receives health inspection score of 77.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Spring Hill Restaurant Scores 68 in Latest Health Inspection
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant at 5024 Spedale Court receives score of 68 with seventeen violations including critical food safety issues and temperature control problems.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025
Weekly health inspection scores roundup includes Bayleaf Indian Restaurant scoring 68 and The White Alligator with 77 among the lowest scores from October 1-8 inspections.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2025
Complete listing of all Williamson County restaurant health inspection scores from October 1-8, 2025, with establishments ranging from perfect 100 scores to follow-ups required.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Dickey’s Barbecue Honors 84 Years of Legendary Pit Smoked Tradition this October
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit celebrates 84th birthday throughout October with throwback pricing including $8.84 Birthday Combo and $19.41 Party Pack for Two honoring founding year.
Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article
Chipotle Introduces Chip-Or-Treat
Chipotle launches Chip-or-Treat exclusive offer for Rewards members delivering free treats throughout October including $1 tacos to celebrate Halloween and Taco Tuesday tradition.
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article
BOO! Guess Who’s Back?
McDonald’s brings back legendary Happy Meal Boo Buckets on October 21 featuring three classic characters and two new spooky friends with festive Halloween stickers for customization.
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article
Chili’s Sets the Queso Standard with All-New Southwestern Queso
Chili’s introduces Southwestern Queso replacing previous iterations with new recipe featuring American and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted green chilies, and hint of lime starting October 7.
Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article
Krispy Kreme Unleashes Spooktacular New ‘Trick or Treat!’ Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme debuts all-new Trick or Treat Collection featuring four Halloween-themed doughnuts including Candy Bag and Cookies and Skreme House available for limited time.
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article
Arby’s Debuts Steak Nuggets for a Limited-Time
Arby’s launches first-of-its-kind Steak Nuggets featuring tender hand-cut bite-sized pieces seasoned with garlic and pepper available in entrée, sandwich, and bowl formats.
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 11, 2025
Crumbl features Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, NEW Biscoff Pie, Blue Monster Cookie with Chips Ahoy, and classic favorites from October 6-11.
Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article
New York Dining Destination Philippe Chow to Open in Nashville
Philippe Chow announces Nashville location opening October 17 at historic Cummins Station in the Gulch featuring Beijing classics and Manhattan glamour at 209 10th Avenue S.
Published: October 5, 2025 – Link to full article
Culver’s Unveils New Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger
Culver’s launches limited-time Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger through November 30 featuring fresh beef, Wisconsin cheddar, thick-cut bacon, and garlic herb pretzel bun.
Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article
Jason’s Deli Welcomes Autumn with Seasonal Dishes and Catering Options
Jason’s Deli unveils fall menu through December 31 featuring Beef Stew, Beef & Cheddar on Pretzel, returning Harvest Turkey Sandwich, and Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake.
Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article
Tennessee Whiskey Trail Debuts 12-Barrel Blend
Tennessee Whiskey Trail launches Tennessee Collective featuring 12 distillery barrels blended at Sugarlands Distilling with limited 2,000 bottles available for pre-order at $79.
Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article
One Nashville Starbucks is Celebrating Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Release
Nashville Starbucks at 21st and Grand transforms into Life of a Showgirl coffeehouse featuring vinyl pop-up, photo booth, friendship bracelets, and glitter sprinkles for TS12 album.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
North Italia’s Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake Returns for Fall
North Italia brings back highly anticipated Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake featuring creamy pumpkin seed praline, white chocolate custard, and toasted Italian meringue for limited time.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
Buca di Beppo Drops Three Limited-Time Dishes for National Pasta Month
Buca di Beppo celebrates National Pasta Month with three chef-inspired dishes: Spicy Sausage Pappardelle, Pappardelle Bolognese, and Pork Osso Buco plus seasonal cocktails.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
KFC’s Big Comeback Continues with More Iconic Throwbacks
KFC brings back Original Honey BBQ sauce after years of fan requests starting October 6 available on all menu items plus $3.99 Chicken Sandwich throwback pricing.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Galactic Brownie and Brownie Polar Pizza
Baskin-Robbins launches October Flavor of the Month Galactic Brownie and Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza with Halloween promotion offering 20% off Polar Pizzas for Rewards members.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
Firehouse Subs Brings Back Thanksgiving Turkey Sub with New Sides
Firehouse Subs returns Thanksgiving Turkey Sub with NEW Gravy, Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookie at participating locations for limited time.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box Returns for National Pizza Month
Pizza Hut celebrates National Pizza Month with Big Dinner Box return featuring two Medium pizzas, breadsticks, and boneless wings for $19.99 plus Josh Allen campaign with Pepsi.
Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article
Noodles & Company Celebrates 30th Birthday with Throwback $4.95 Prices
Noodles & Company marks 30th anniversary October 4-6 offering classic dishes including Creamy Mac, Pad Thai, and Japanese Pan Noodles at original 1995 price of $4.95.
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full article
Taco Bell Celebrates First National Taco Day Anniversary With Biggest Event Yet
Taco Bell marks National Taco Day October 7 with $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos, exclusive Tuesday Drops for Rewards members, and $5 off Party Packs all day.
Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025
Thirty-three Williamson County establishments receive perfect 100 health scores from September 24 to October 1 inspections including restaurants, tattoo studios, and food service locations.
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article
Franklin Restaurant Scores 65 in Latest Health Inspection
CoreLife Eatery at 401B Cool Springs Boulevard receives score of 65 with 11 violations including no active manager control and multiple temperature control issues.
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article
Wendy’s Debuts “Tendys” on Menus Nationwide
Wendy’s introduces all-new Chicken Tenders as core menu item with six new dipping sauces including Wendy’s Signature, Sweet Chili, and Scorchin’ Hot available nationwide.
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article
Scary Deals All October at Shake Shack
Shake Shack kicks off month-long Halloween celebration with BOGO SmokeShack deal through October 11 using code SPOOKY with more promotions dropping throughout October.
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article
Chipotle Reveals New Red Chimichurri Sauce
Chipotle debuts Red Chimichurri sauce made with roasted garlic, cilantro, and chili peppers available for limited time starting September 30 with free offer for Rewards members.
Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article
For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.
Please join our FREE Newsletter