The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 8, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered eat and drink news from the past week covering October 1 through October 8, 2025. This roundup includes new menu items, restaurant health scores, and local dining updates from across the region.

Southern Game Day Staples: Tailgating and World Series Recipes with a Kick

Southern City Flavors introduces game day essentials featuring BBQ sauces, pickled treats, and versatile jams that transform into crowd-pleasing appetizers for tailgating season.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Applebee’s Resurrects Fan-Favorite Spooky Sips for Halloween Season

Applebee’s brings back Halloween-themed beverages for $6 each including the NEW Tipsy Zombie and Dracula’s Juice with color-changing $2 Vibe Drops available through the season.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Franklin Restaurant Scores 77 in Latest Health Inspection

The White Alligator at 230 Franklin Road receives health inspection score of 77.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Spring Hill Restaurant Scores 68 in Latest Health Inspection

Bayleaf Indian Restaurant at 5024 Spedale Court receives score of 68 with seventeen violations including critical food safety issues and temperature control problems.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

Weekly health inspection scores roundup includes Bayleaf Indian Restaurant scoring 68 and The White Alligator with 77 among the lowest scores from October 1-8 inspections.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 8, 2025

Complete listing of all Williamson County restaurant health inspection scores from October 1-8, 2025, with establishments ranging from perfect 100 scores to follow-ups required.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Dickey’s Barbecue Honors 84 Years of Legendary Pit Smoked Tradition this October

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit celebrates 84th birthday throughout October with throwback pricing including $8.84 Birthday Combo and $19.41 Party Pack for Two honoring founding year.

Published: October 8, 2025 – Link to full article

Chipotle Introduces Chip-Or-Treat

Chipotle launches Chip-or-Treat exclusive offer for Rewards members delivering free treats throughout October including $1 tacos to celebrate Halloween and Taco Tuesday tradition.

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article

BOO! Guess Who’s Back?

McDonald’s brings back legendary Happy Meal Boo Buckets on October 21 featuring three classic characters and two new spooky friends with festive Halloween stickers for customization.

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article

Chili’s Sets the Queso Standard with All-New Southwestern Queso

Chili’s introduces Southwestern Queso replacing previous iterations with new recipe featuring American and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted green chilies, and hint of lime starting October 7.

Published: October 7, 2025 – Link to full article

Krispy Kreme Unleashes Spooktacular New ‘Trick or Treat!’ Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme debuts all-new Trick or Treat Collection featuring four Halloween-themed doughnuts including Candy Bag and Cookies and Skreme House available for limited time.

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article

Arby’s Debuts Steak Nuggets for a Limited-Time

Arby’s launches first-of-its-kind Steak Nuggets featuring tender hand-cut bite-sized pieces seasoned with garlic and pepper available in entrée, sandwich, and bowl formats.

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 11, 2025

Crumbl features Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, NEW Biscoff Pie, Blue Monster Cookie with Chips Ahoy, and classic favorites from October 6-11.

Published: October 6, 2025 – Link to full article

New York Dining Destination Philippe Chow to Open in Nashville

Philippe Chow announces Nashville location opening October 17 at historic Cummins Station in the Gulch featuring Beijing classics and Manhattan glamour at 209 10th Avenue S.

Published: October 5, 2025 – Link to full article

Culver’s Unveils New Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger

Culver’s launches limited-time Roasted Garlic & Bacon Pub Burger through November 30 featuring fresh beef, Wisconsin cheddar, thick-cut bacon, and garlic herb pretzel bun.

Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article

Jason’s Deli Welcomes Autumn with Seasonal Dishes and Catering Options

Jason’s Deli unveils fall menu through December 31 featuring Beef Stew, Beef & Cheddar on Pretzel, returning Harvest Turkey Sandwich, and Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake.

Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article

Tennessee Whiskey Trail Debuts 12-Barrel Blend

Tennessee Whiskey Trail launches Tennessee Collective featuring 12 distillery barrels blended at Sugarlands Distilling with limited 2,000 bottles available for pre-order at $79.

Published: October 4, 2025 – Link to full article

One Nashville Starbucks is Celebrating Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Release

Nashville Starbucks at 21st and Grand transforms into Life of a Showgirl coffeehouse featuring vinyl pop-up, photo booth, friendship bracelets, and glitter sprinkles for TS12 album.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

North Italia’s Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake Returns for Fall

North Italia brings back highly anticipated Pumpkin Praline Butter Cake featuring creamy pumpkin seed praline, white chocolate custard, and toasted Italian meringue for limited time.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

Buca di Beppo Drops Three Limited-Time Dishes for National Pasta Month

Buca di Beppo celebrates National Pasta Month with three chef-inspired dishes: Spicy Sausage Pappardelle, Pappardelle Bolognese, and Pork Osso Buco plus seasonal cocktails.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

KFC’s Big Comeback Continues with More Iconic Throwbacks

KFC brings back Original Honey BBQ sauce after years of fan requests starting October 6 available on all menu items plus $3.99 Chicken Sandwich throwback pricing.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Galactic Brownie and Brownie Polar Pizza

Baskin-Robbins launches October Flavor of the Month Galactic Brownie and Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza with Halloween promotion offering 20% off Polar Pizzas for Rewards members.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

Firehouse Subs Brings Back Thanksgiving Turkey Sub with New Sides

Firehouse Subs returns Thanksgiving Turkey Sub with NEW Gravy, Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese, and Double Chocolate Chip Cookie at participating locations for limited time.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

Pizza Hut’s Big Dinner Box Returns for National Pizza Month

Pizza Hut celebrates National Pizza Month with Big Dinner Box return featuring two Medium pizzas, breadsticks, and boneless wings for $19.99 plus Josh Allen campaign with Pepsi.

Published: October 3, 2025 – Link to full article

Noodles & Company Celebrates 30th Birthday with Throwback $4.95 Prices

Noodles & Company marks 30th anniversary October 4-6 offering classic dishes including Creamy Mac, Pad Thai, and Japanese Pan Noodles at original 1995 price of $4.95.

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full article

Taco Bell Celebrates First National Taco Day Anniversary With Biggest Event Yet

Taco Bell marks National Taco Day October 7 with $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos, exclusive Tuesday Drops for Rewards members, and $5 off Party Packs all day.

Published: October 2, 2025 – Link to full article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025

Thirty-three Williamson County establishments receive perfect 100 health scores from September 24 to October 1 inspections including restaurants, tattoo studios, and food service locations.

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article

Franklin Restaurant Scores 65 in Latest Health Inspection

CoreLife Eatery at 401B Cool Springs Boulevard receives score of 65 with 11 violations including no active manager control and multiple temperature control issues.

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article

Wendy’s Debuts “Tendys” on Menus Nationwide

Wendy’s introduces all-new Chicken Tenders as core menu item with six new dipping sauces including Wendy’s Signature, Sweet Chili, and Scorchin’ Hot available nationwide.

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article

Scary Deals All October at Shake Shack

Shake Shack kicks off month-long Halloween celebration with BOGO SmokeShack deal through October 11 using code SPOOKY with more promotions dropping throughout October.

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article

Chipotle Reveals New Red Chimichurri Sauce

Chipotle debuts Red Chimichurri sauce made with roasted garlic, cilantro, and chili peppers available for limited time starting September 30 with free offer for Rewards members.

Published: October 1, 2025 – Link to full article

