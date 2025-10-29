The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 29, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest Eat & Drink news from October 22 through October 29, 2025. From new restaurant announcements to special promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in local food and beverage.
Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays
Logan’s Roadhouse rolls out signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go and limited-time fall dishes available starting October 27, 2025.
Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article
Hotel Restaurant Scores 67 in Latest Health Inspection
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant receives score of 67 during routine inspection with multiple violations identified by health department inspectors.
Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025
Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County from October 22-29, 2025, including restaurants scoring below 90.
Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 29, 2025
Complete list of health inspection scores for Williamson County food establishments from October 22-29, 2025, with detailed compliance information.
Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article
McDonald’s Introduces New Buffalo Ranch Sauce
McDonald’s launches new Buffalo Ranch Sauce nationwide by November 3, 2025, featuring tangy buffalo balanced with cool, creamy ranch flavors.
Published: October 28, 2025 – Read full article
Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey Sandwiches Return for Thanksgiving Season
Arby’s brings back beloved Deep Fried Turkey lineup including the Gobbler and Club sandwiches, plus new Apple Pie Shake for holiday season.
Published: October 28, 2025 – Read full article
Whataburger Returns to Agenda at Spring Hill Planning Commission Meeting
Whataburger appears before Spring Hill Planning Commission with plans to occupy former KFC building at 3004 Belshire Village Drive location.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
Bruster’s Ice Cream in Brentwood Closes
Bruster’s Ice Cream at 10646 Concord Road in Brentwood permanently closed on Sunday, October 26th after serving the community for five years.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
Shake Shack Offers New App Deals
Shake Shack launches daily app deals including $1 sodas, $3 crinkle cut fries, and $5 classic shakes available exclusively through mobile app.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
Panda Express Releases Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef
Panda Express introduces new Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef entrée combining tempura shrimp and crispy beef in savory umami sauce nationwide.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025
Crumbl’s Halloween Graveyard Menu features six new options including Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie and Halloween Confetti Milkshake Cookie.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
Don’t Miss Neon Nightmare at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa
Casa Rosa hosts two-night Halloween party extravaganza on October 30-31 with themed activations, specialty drinks, and costume-required festivities.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
New All-Day Restaurant Truce Opening Near CoolSprings Galleria
Truce restaurant announces spring 2026 opening at 1809 Mallory Lane featuring chef-driven dishes with organic ingredients and modern convenience.
Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article
ICYMI: Paris Baguette to Open in Franklin’s McEwen Northside
Paris Baguette bakery café announces plans to open at McEwen Northside, marking its first Franklin location and third in Middle Tennessee.
Published: October 26, 2025 – Read full article
Christie Cookie Co. Announces Return of Local Pick up and Delivery
Christie Cookie Co. relaunches local catering services from Hunter’s Station location, coinciding with annual Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest.
Published: October 25, 2025 – Read full article
Jimmy John’s Brings Back the Picklewich
Jimmy John’s viral Picklewich returns with six options, plus new Pickle Ranch sauce and Pickle Jimmy Chips available starting October 27.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article
Krispy Kreme Returns ‘Scary Sharies’ and Doubles Down on Halloween Fun
Krispy Kreme offers $2 dozen Original Glazed with any dozen purchase during Scary Sharies weekends, plus free doughnuts for costumed guests.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article
Ernest Tubb Record Shop Sets Grand Reopening Date
Legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop returns to Lower Broadway on November 13 with restored four-story venue featuring bar and rooftop honky-tonk.
Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article
Starbucks Announces Red Cup Date and Holiday Menu Release
Starbucks holiday beverages launch November 6 with Red Cup Day on November 13, plus new Hello Kitty merchandise collaboration available.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article
Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer
Red Robin offers complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger to veterans and active-duty military on November 11 with valid military identification.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article
Fazoli’s Celebrates National Breadstick Day with Free Breadsticks
Fazoli’s offers six free breadsticks with any purchase October 27-November 1 using code BREADSTICK25, plus free Kids Meal October 30-November 2.
Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025
Complete list of Williamson County food establishments earning perfect 100 health inspection scores from October 15-22, 2025 reporting period.
Published: October 22, 2025 – Read full article
