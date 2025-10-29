The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 29, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest Eat & Drink news from October 22 through October 29, 2025. From new restaurant announcements to special promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in local food and beverage.

Logan’s Roadhouse Brings Back Prime Rib and Fall Favorites for the Holidays

Logan’s Roadhouse rolls out signature Prime Rib Weekends, Roadhouse Feasts to-go and limited-time fall dishes available starting October 27, 2025.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article

Hotel Restaurant Scores 67 in Latest Health Inspection

Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant receives score of 67 during routine inspection with multiple violations identified by health department inspectors.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 29, 2025

Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County from October 22-29, 2025, including restaurants scoring below 90.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 29, 2025

Complete list of health inspection scores for Williamson County food establishments from October 22-29, 2025, with detailed compliance information.

Published: October 29, 2025 – Read full article

McDonald’s Introduces New Buffalo Ranch Sauce

McDonald’s launches new Buffalo Ranch Sauce nationwide by November 3, 2025, featuring tangy buffalo balanced with cool, creamy ranch flavors.

Published: October 28, 2025 – Read full article

Arby’s Deep Fried Turkey Sandwiches Return for Thanksgiving Season

Arby’s brings back beloved Deep Fried Turkey lineup including the Gobbler and Club sandwiches, plus new Apple Pie Shake for holiday season.

Published: October 28, 2025 – Read full article

Whataburger Returns to Agenda at Spring Hill Planning Commission Meeting

Whataburger appears before Spring Hill Planning Commission with plans to occupy former KFC building at 3004 Belshire Village Drive location.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

Bruster’s Ice Cream in Brentwood Closes

Bruster’s Ice Cream at 10646 Concord Road in Brentwood permanently closed on Sunday, October 26th after serving the community for five years.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

Shake Shack Offers New App Deals

Shake Shack launches daily app deals including $1 sodas, $3 crinkle cut fries, and $5 classic shakes available exclusively through mobile app.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

Panda Express Releases Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef

Panda Express introduces new Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef entrée combining tempura shrimp and crispy beef in savory umami sauce nationwide.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 1, 2025

Crumbl’s Halloween Graveyard Menu features six new options including Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie and Halloween Confetti Milkshake Cookie.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

Don’t Miss Neon Nightmare at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

Casa Rosa hosts two-night Halloween party extravaganza on October 30-31 with themed activations, specialty drinks, and costume-required festivities.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

New All-Day Restaurant Truce Opening Near CoolSprings Galleria

Truce restaurant announces spring 2026 opening at 1809 Mallory Lane featuring chef-driven dishes with organic ingredients and modern convenience.

Published: October 27, 2025 – Read full article

ICYMI: Paris Baguette to Open in Franklin’s McEwen Northside

Paris Baguette bakery café announces plans to open at McEwen Northside, marking its first Franklin location and third in Middle Tennessee.

Published: October 26, 2025 – Read full article

Christie Cookie Co. Announces Return of Local Pick up and Delivery

Christie Cookie Co. relaunches local catering services from Hunter’s Station location, coinciding with annual Santa’s Favorite Cookie Contest.

Published: October 25, 2025 – Read full article

Jimmy John’s Brings Back the Picklewich

Jimmy John’s viral Picklewich returns with six options, plus new Pickle Ranch sauce and Pickle Jimmy Chips available starting October 27.

Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Returns ‘Scary Sharies’ and Doubles Down on Halloween Fun

Krispy Kreme offers $2 dozen Original Glazed with any dozen purchase during Scary Sharies weekends, plus free doughnuts for costumed guests.

Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article

Ernest Tubb Record Shop Sets Grand Reopening Date

Legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop returns to Lower Broadway on November 13 with restored four-story venue featuring bar and rooftop honky-tonk.

Published: October 24, 2025 – Read full article

Starbucks Announces Red Cup Date and Holiday Menu Release

Starbucks holiday beverages launch November 6 with Red Cup Day on November 13, plus new Hello Kitty merchandise collaboration available.

Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article

Red Robin Honors Military Heroes This Veterans Day With Free Burger Offer

Red Robin offers complimentary Red’s Big Tavern Burger to veterans and active-duty military on November 11 with valid military identification.

Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article

Fazoli’s Celebrates National Breadstick Day with Free Breadsticks

Fazoli’s offers six free breadsticks with any purchase October 27-November 1 using code BREADSTICK25, plus free Kids Meal October 30-November 2.

Published: October 23, 2025 – Read full article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 22, 2025

Complete list of Williamson County food establishments earning perfect 100 health inspection scores from October 15-22, 2025 reporting period.

Published: October 22, 2025 – Read full article

