The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 22, 2025

Chipotle’s Boorito Returns with $6 Entrees on Halloween
Chipotle announces return of iconic Halloween tradition with $6 entrées for costumed Rewards members plus VIP Card costume contest worth over $500.
GBT Realty Plans Sprouts Market in Spring Hill
GBT Realty Corporation has submitted plans to bring Sprouts Farmers Market to Spring Hill as an anchor tenant in their Port Royal Marketplace retail project.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Unveils Triple Treat with REESE’S & OREO for Halloween
The beloved bakery chain announces its most anticipated Pop-Up Flavor featuring the ultimate candy collaboration for the Halloween season.
Dunkin’ Launches Candy Bar Latte and Spooky Treats for Halloween
Dunkin’ introduces the new Candy Bar Signature Latte alongside returning favorites like the Spider Donut for the spooky season celebration.
Franklin Indian Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection
Cafe India received a health inspection score of 62 on October 9, 2025, with multiple violations including temperature control issues and pest presence.
Craig Campbell & Family Announces Christmas Shows at Grindstone Cowboy
The award-winning venue in Eagleville will host annual Christmas concerts on December 12, 13, and 14, featuring special guests and family performances.
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025
Weekly roundup of the lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County, featuring establishments with scores below 95 from October 8-15.
Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2025
Complete listing of health inspection scores in Williamson County for the week of October 8-15, 2025, covering all food service establishments.
SONIC Introduces New Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee
The drive-in chain launches a new signature beverage featuring bourbon caramel flavor, inspired by NBC’s reality competition series with Jimmy Fallon.
Santa’s Pub to Reopen with Birthday Bash
The legendary Nashville dive bar announces its reopening on October 19th with a celebration event, continuing operations under new management.
The Countdown is On for the Closure of Fido in Hillsboro Village
The iconic Nashville coffee shop announces it will close in 2028, marking the end of an era for the Hillsboro Village landmark.
Vietnamese Restaurant in Brentwood is Under New Management
V&V Vietnamese announces closure as they sell the business, with Chef Ann Bui taking over to transform it into an Asian fusion restaurant.
Noôsh Persian Restaurant Opens in Belle Meade, Inviting Diners to Savor Traditional Flavors
Authentic Persian restaurant officially opens on October 10, featuring traditional dishes like Fesenjan and Ghormeh Sabzi in Belle Meade.
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 18, 2025
Latest limited-time dessert offerings include Pumpkin Square, Caramel Shortbread Cookie featuring TWIX, and Galaxy Brownie Cookie.
More Details About Prime + Proper’s Highly Anticipated Debut at Nashville Yards
Modern American steakhouse reveals extensive details about its early 2026 opening, featuring custom dry-aging room and sophisticated design.
Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs Now Available
The iconic Nashville restaurant offers complete Thanksgiving meals for 4-6 people at $139.99, featuring carved turkey and traditional sides.
Love’s Alibi Brings Elevated Cocktails and Tavern Fare to Nashville’s Gulch This Fall
New cocktail-forward neighborhood bar from LeBlanc + Smith team will open in Fall 2025, featuring refined beverages and elevated tavern-style food.
The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker Opens in Nashville
Modern-casual Italian restaurant celebrated for craft meatballs and house-made pastas officially opens on October 10 at 475 Gray Street.
Ruby Sunshine Serves Up Limited-Time Fall Menu
Beloved brunch spot celebrates autumn with new dishes including Pumpkin Chai Beignets and Buddha Bowl, available through December 2.
CAVA Rolls Out New Enhanced Loyalty Program
Mediterranean fast-casual chain introduces three new status levels with industry-first Status Matching Program for existing loyalty members.
Noodles & Company Turns Up the Heat with New Chili Garlic Ramen
Fast-casual favorite introduces viral sensation-inspired broth-less bowl with buttery, spicy, umami-packed flavors for limited time.
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025
Establishments that achieved perfect 100 health inspection scores during the first week of October, showcasing exceptional food safety standards.
