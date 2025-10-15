The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 15, 2025

Here’s your weekly roundup of the latest eat and drink news from Williamson Source. This edition covers the period from October 8-15, 2025, bringing you all the dining developments, restaurant news, and food industry updates from across Middle Tennessee.

GBT Realty Plans Sprouts Market in Spring Hill

GBT Realty Corporation has submitted plans to bring Sprouts Farmers Market to Spring Hill as an anchor tenant in their Port Royal Marketplace retail project.

Published: October 15, 2025

Nothing Bundt Cakes Unveils Triple Treat with REESE’S & OREO for Halloween

The beloved bakery chain announces its most anticipated Pop-Up Flavor featuring the ultimate candy collaboration for the Halloween season.

Published: October 15, 2025

Dunkin’ Launches Candy Bar Latte and Spooky Treats for Halloween

Dunkin’ introduces the new Candy Bar Signature Latte alongside returning favorites like the Spider Donut for the spooky season celebration.

Published: October 15, 2025

Franklin Indian Restaurant Scores 62 in Latest Health Inspection

Cafe India received a health inspection score of 62 on October 9, 2025, with multiple violations including temperature control issues and pest presence.

Published: October 15, 2025

Craig Campbell & Family Announces Christmas Shows at Grindstone Cowboy

The award-winning venue in Eagleville will host annual Christmas concerts on December 12, 13, and 14, featuring special guests and family performances.

Published: October 15, 2025

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 15, 2025

Weekly roundup of the lowest health inspection scores in Williamson County, featuring establishments with scores below 95 from October 8-15.

Published: October 15, 2025

Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 15, 2025

Complete listing of health inspection scores in Williamson County for the week of October 8-15, 2025, covering all food service establishments.

Published: October 15, 2025

SONIC Introduces New Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee

The drive-in chain launches a new signature beverage featuring bourbon caramel flavor, inspired by NBC’s reality competition series with Jimmy Fallon.

Published: October 15, 2025

Santa’s Pub to Reopen with Birthday Bash

The legendary Nashville dive bar announces its reopening on October 19th with a celebration event, continuing operations under new management.

Published: October 14, 2025

The Countdown is On for the Closure of Fido in Hillsboro Village

The iconic Nashville coffee shop announces it will close in 2028, marking the end of an era for the Hillsboro Village landmark.

Published: October 13, 2025

Vietnamese Restaurant in Brentwood is Under New Management

V&V Vietnamese announces closure as they sell the business, with Chef Ann Bui taking over to transform it into an Asian fusion restaurant.

Published: October 13, 2025

Noôsh Persian Restaurant Opens in Belle Meade, Inviting Diners to Savor Traditional Flavors

Authentic Persian restaurant officially opens on October 10, featuring traditional dishes like Fesenjan and Ghormeh Sabzi in Belle Meade.

Published: October 13, 2025

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 18, 2025

Latest limited-time dessert offerings include Pumpkin Square, Caramel Shortbread Cookie featuring TWIX, and Galaxy Brownie Cookie.

Published: October 13, 2025

More Details About Prime + Proper’s Highly Anticipated Debut at Nashville Yards

Modern American steakhouse reveals extensive details about its early 2026 opening, featuring custom dry-aging room and sophisticated design.

Published: October 13, 2025

Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs Now Available

The iconic Nashville restaurant offers complete Thanksgiving meals for 4-6 people at $139.99, featuring carved turkey and traditional sides.

Published: October 12, 2025

Love’s Alibi Brings Elevated Cocktails and Tavern Fare to Nashville’s Gulch This Fall

New cocktail-forward neighborhood bar from LeBlanc + Smith team will open in Fall 2025, featuring refined beverages and elevated tavern-style food.

Published: October 12, 2025

The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker Opens in Nashville

Modern-casual Italian restaurant celebrated for craft meatballs and house-made pastas officially opens on October 10 at 475 Gray Street.

Published: October 10, 2025

Ruby Sunshine Serves Up Limited-Time Fall Menu

Beloved brunch spot celebrates autumn with new dishes including Pumpkin Chai Beignets and Buddha Bowl, available through December 2.

Published: October 10, 2025

CAVA Rolls Out New Enhanced Loyalty Program

Mediterranean fast-casual chain introduces three new status levels with industry-first Status Matching Program for existing loyalty members.

Published: October 09, 2025

Noodles & Company Turns Up the Heat with New Chili Garlic Ramen

Fast-casual favorite introduces viral sensation-inspired broth-less bowl with buttery, spicy, umami-packed flavors for limited time.

Published: October 09, 2025

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 8, 2025

Establishments that achieved perfect 100 health inspection scores during the first week of October, showcasing exceptional food safety standards.

Published: October 08, 2025

