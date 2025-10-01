The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 1, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from September 25 through October 1, 2025. From new menu items to restaurant health scores, here’s what’s happening in the local food scene.
Wendy’s Debuts “Tendys” on Menus Nationwide
Wendy’s launches new Chicken Tenders with six dipping sauces including Witch’s Signature, Sweet Chili, and Scorchin’ Hot across all locations.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Scary Deals All October at Shake Shack
Shake Shack offers BOGO SmokeShack deal through October 11th using code SPOOKY, with more Halloween promotions coming throughout the month.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Chipotle Reveals New Red Chimichurri Sauce
Chipotle introduces Red Chimichurri sauce made with roasted garlic, cilantro, and chili peppers, available for a limited time starting September 30.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Franklin Steakhouse Scores 52 in Latest Health Inspection
Connors Steak and Seafood receives failing grade with 15 violations including temperature control failures and fly infestation during September 30 inspection.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025
Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores includes Connors Steak (52), Corelife Eatery (65), and Benchmark Sports Pub Bar (87) from latest reports.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2025
Complete list of Williamson County restaurant health inspection scores from September 24 to October 1, 2025, with 64 establishments inspected.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Free Pumpkin Pie at Dickey’s with Holiday Pre-Order
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers free pumpkin pie with Complete Feast pre-orders placed October 1-31, serving 10-12 people with choice of turkey, ham, or prime rib.
Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article
Krystal Turns 93 With Loyalty Program Launch
Krystal celebrates 93rd birthday with nationwide Club Krystal loyalty program launch, Birthday Cake menu items, and slider eating contest on October 24.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
California Pizza Kitchen Offers $5 Pizzas for National Pizza Month
CPK introduces Cacio e Pepe Pizza and brings back Habanero Carnitas Pizza while offering $5 Jack-O-Lantern pizzas and $10 Pizza Days on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
Burger King Introduces All-New “Monster Menu” for Halloween
Burger King launches Monster Menu with Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and Franken-Candy Sundae starting September 30.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
Panera Introduces New 2025 Fall Menu
Panera brings back Black Bean Soup after seven years, adds new Harvest Medley Chicken Salad and Crème Brûlée Latte alongside returning fall favorites.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
This Nashville Restaurant was Named One of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants
Locust on 12th Avenue South earns spot on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, recognized for innovative flavor combinations and aesthetic presentations.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
Popular Nashville Bagel Shop Ugly Bagel Coming to Franklin
Ugly Bagel announces second location opening at 2000 Meridian Boulevard in Cool Springs Franklin, featuring hand-rolled bagels and rotating flavors.
Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article
Hardee’s Announces Finalists of the Annual National Biscuit Baker Competition
Four biscuit bakers from Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina compete for $10,000 prize at Franklin headquarters on October 16.
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article
Bojangles Welcomes Fall with New Salted Caramel Apple Crisp
Bojangles introduces Salted Caramel Apple Crisp featuring warm apple topping, cinnamon streusel, and salted caramel over buttermilk biscuit through year-end.
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article
MONOPOLY Game at McDonald’s Returns with More Chances to Win
McDonald’s brings back MONOPOLY Game starting October 6 with digital and physical game pieces, prizes including $1 million cash and free food rewards.
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article
Jimmy John’s Rolls Out All-New JJ Rewards Program
Jimmy John’s launches JJ Rewards loyalty program with 10 points per dollar spent, replacing Freaky Fast Rewards with faster redemptions and customization.
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article
Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 4, 2025
Crumbl features Triple Berry Shortcake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Oreo, Molten Lava, Confetti Cake, Pumpkin Pie, and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookies this week.
Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article
Acclaimed Mexican Restaurant to Open at Nashville Yards
Puesto announces first out-of-California location opening at Nashville Yards in summer 2026, bringing Mexico City-style tacos and award-winning lagers.
Published: September 28, 2025 – Link to full article
Dierks Bentley Releases Row 94 Full Proof Bourbon
Country star debuts ROW 94 Full Proof at 120 proof, aged minimum four years at Green River Distilling Co., available nationwide for $54.99.
Published: September 27, 2025 – Link to full article
McAlister’s Halloween: Witch’s Brew & Pumpkin Pecan Cookie
McAlister’s Deli brings back Witch’s Brew green lemonade and debuts new Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with white chocolate chips through October 31.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Papa Murphy’s BOGO Pizza Deal is Back
Papa Murphy’s offers buy-one-get-one free on large and family-size pizzas through September 29 using code BOGO for online orders.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake Returns for Fall 2025
Olive Garden brings back seasonal Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream for limited time.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Chipotle Continues to Expand in Franklin
Second new Chipotle location announced at 2009 Columbia Avenue in former Burger King building, joining three other Franklin-area locations.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Chili’s Viral ‘MozzMates’ Costume Returns for Halloween
Chili’s brings back Nashville Hot Mozz two-person costume for $75 starting October 1, partners with JaNa Craig for MozzMate contest and date giveaway.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Red Robin Conjures Up a Big Burger and Wicked New Margarita for Spooky Season
Red Robin launches Mega Monster Burger with three patties and six cheese slices plus Mad Scientist Margarita for $7.99 through November 2.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich Returns
Whataburger brings back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich with three Whatachick’n Strips, Monterey Jack cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Buttermilk Ranch.
Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article
Win Free Burritos for a Year at Surcheros Murfreesboro Grand Opening
Surcheros opens second Tennessee location October 6 at 2222 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro with free burritos for year to first 100 customers.
Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article
Trader Joe’s Recalls Turkey Gobbler Wrap
Trader Joe’s recalls Turkey Gobbler Wrap with September 16, 2025 best-by date from stores in 10 states including Tennessee due to potential listeria.
Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article
Papa Johns and Uber Eats Launch “Dip Out with Papa Dippa”
Papa Johns introduces Papa Dippa pizza designed for dipping with garlic sauce flight, partners with Uber Eats for gift delivery promotion through October 9.
Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article
Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025
Thirty-three Williamson County establishments receive perfect 100 health scores from September 17-24 inspections including tattoo studios and restaurants.
Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article
For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.
Please join our FREE Newsletter