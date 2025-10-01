The Latest Eat & Drink News for Oct. 1, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest eat and drink news from September 25 through October 1, 2025. From new menu items to restaurant health scores, here’s what’s happening in the local food scene.

Wendy’s Debuts “Tendys” on Menus Nationwide

Wendy’s launches new Chicken Tenders with six dipping sauces including Witch’s Signature, Sweet Chili, and Scorchin’ Hot across all locations.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Scary Deals All October at Shake Shack

Shake Shack offers BOGO SmokeShack deal through October 11th using code SPOOKY, with more Halloween promotions coming throughout the month.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Chipotle Reveals New Red Chimichurri Sauce

Chipotle introduces Red Chimichurri sauce made with roasted garlic, cilantro, and chili peppers, available for a limited time starting September 30.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Franklin Steakhouse Scores 52 in Latest Health Inspection

Connors Steak and Seafood receives failing grade with 15 violations including temperature control failures and fly infestation during September 30 inspection.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Oct. 1, 2025

Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores includes Connors Steak (52), Corelife Eatery (65), and Benchmark Sports Pub Bar (87) from latest reports.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2025

Complete list of Williamson County restaurant health inspection scores from September 24 to October 1, 2025, with 64 establishments inspected.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Free Pumpkin Pie at Dickey’s with Holiday Pre-Order

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers free pumpkin pie with Complete Feast pre-orders placed October 1-31, serving 10-12 people with choice of turkey, ham, or prime rib.

Published: October 01, 2025 – Link to full article

Krystal Turns 93 With Loyalty Program Launch

Krystal celebrates 93rd birthday with nationwide Club Krystal loyalty program launch, Birthday Cake menu items, and slider eating contest on October 24.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

California Pizza Kitchen Offers $5 Pizzas for National Pizza Month

CPK introduces Cacio e Pepe Pizza and brings back Habanero Carnitas Pizza while offering $5 Jack-O-Lantern pizzas and $10 Pizza Days on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Burger King Introduces All-New “Monster Menu” for Halloween

Burger King launches Monster Menu with Jack-O-Lantern Whopper, Vampire Nuggets, Mummy Mozzarella Fries, and Franken-Candy Sundae starting September 30.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Panera Introduces New 2025 Fall Menu

Panera brings back Black Bean Soup after seven years, adds new Harvest Medley Chicken Salad and Crème Brûlée Latte alongside returning fall favorites.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

This Nashville Restaurant was Named One of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants

Locust on 12th Avenue South earns spot on North America’s 50 Best Restaurants list, recognized for innovative flavor combinations and aesthetic presentations.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Popular Nashville Bagel Shop Ugly Bagel Coming to Franklin

Ugly Bagel announces second location opening at 2000 Meridian Boulevard in Cool Springs Franklin, featuring hand-rolled bagels and rotating flavors.

Published: September 30, 2025 – Link to full article

Hardee’s Announces Finalists of the Annual National Biscuit Baker Competition

Four biscuit bakers from Indiana, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina compete for $10,000 prize at Franklin headquarters on October 16.

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article

Bojangles Welcomes Fall with New Salted Caramel Apple Crisp

Bojangles introduces Salted Caramel Apple Crisp featuring warm apple topping, cinnamon streusel, and salted caramel over buttermilk biscuit through year-end.

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article

MONOPOLY Game at McDonald’s Returns with More Chances to Win

McDonald’s brings back MONOPOLY Game starting October 6 with digital and physical game pieces, prizes including $1 million cash and free food rewards.

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article

Jimmy John’s Rolls Out All-New JJ Rewards Program

Jimmy John’s launches JJ Rewards loyalty program with 10 points per dollar spent, replacing Freaky Fast Rewards with faster redemptions and customization.

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 4, 2025

Crumbl features Triple Berry Shortcake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Oreo, Molten Lava, Confetti Cake, Pumpkin Pie, and Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk cookies this week.

Published: September 29, 2025 – Link to full article

Acclaimed Mexican Restaurant to Open at Nashville Yards

Puesto announces first out-of-California location opening at Nashville Yards in summer 2026, bringing Mexico City-style tacos and award-winning lagers.

Published: September 28, 2025 – Link to full article

Dierks Bentley Releases Row 94 Full Proof Bourbon

Country star debuts ROW 94 Full Proof at 120 proof, aged minimum four years at Green River Distilling Co., available nationwide for $54.99.

Published: September 27, 2025 – Link to full article

McAlister’s Halloween: Witch’s Brew & Pumpkin Pecan Cookie

McAlister’s Deli brings back Witch’s Brew green lemonade and debuts new Pumpkin Pecan Cookie with white chocolate chips through October 31.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Papa Murphy’s BOGO Pizza Deal is Back

Papa Murphy’s offers buy-one-get-one free on large and family-size pizzas through September 29 using code BOGO for online orders.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake Returns for Fall 2025

Olive Garden brings back seasonal Pumpkin Cookie Butter Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream for limited time.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Chipotle Continues to Expand in Franklin

Second new Chipotle location announced at 2009 Columbia Avenue in former Burger King building, joining three other Franklin-area locations.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Chili’s Viral ‘MozzMates’ Costume Returns for Halloween

Chili’s brings back Nashville Hot Mozz two-person costume for $75 starting October 1, partners with JaNa Craig for MozzMate contest and date giveaway.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Red Robin Conjures Up a Big Burger and Wicked New Margarita for Spooky Season

Red Robin launches Mega Monster Burger with three patties and six cheese slices plus Mad Scientist Margarita for $7.99 through November 2.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Whataburger Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich Returns

Whataburger brings back Buffalo Ranch Chicken Strip Sandwich with three Whatachick’n Strips, Monterey Jack cheese, Buffalo Sauce, and Buttermilk Ranch.

Published: September 26, 2025 – Link to full article

Win Free Burritos for a Year at Surcheros Murfreesboro Grand Opening

Surcheros opens second Tennessee location October 6 at 2222 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro with free burritos for year to first 100 customers.

Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article

Trader Joe’s Recalls Turkey Gobbler Wrap

Trader Joe’s recalls Turkey Gobbler Wrap with September 16, 2025 best-by date from stores in 10 states including Tennessee due to potential listeria.

Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article

Papa Johns and Uber Eats Launch “Dip Out with Papa Dippa”

Papa Johns introduces Papa Dippa pizza designed for dipping with garlic sauce flight, partners with Uber Eats for gift delivery promotion through October 9.

Published: September 25, 2025 – Link to full article

Perfect Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Sept. 24, 2025

Thirty-three Williamson County establishments receive perfect 100 health scores from September 17-24 inspections including tattoo studios and restaurants.

Published: September 24, 2025 – Link to full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email