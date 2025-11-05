The Latest Eat & Drink News for Nov. 5, 2025

Williamson Source has gathered the latest Eat & Drink news from October 29 through November 5, 2025. From new restaurant announcements to special promotions and health inspections, here’s what’s happening in local food and beverage.

Dunkin’ and Wicked Launch Epic New Collab

Dunkin’ debuts Wicked-themed menu featuring Green Matcha and Pink Refresher drinks, plus themed MUNCHKINS and limited-edition merchandise nationwide.

Published: November 5, 2025 – Read full article

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Free Pulled Pork Sandwich for Veterans Day

Veterans and active-duty military get complimentary pulled pork sandwich at all Dickey’s locations on November 11 with valid military ID.

Published: November 5, 2025 – Read full article

Brentwood Restaurant Scores 70 in Latest Health Inspection

Chill Spot on Franklin Road receives health score of 70 with multiple violations including improper food storage and temperature control issues.

Published: November 5, 2025 – Read full article

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Nov. 5, 2025

Weekly roundup of lowest health inspection scores showing Chill Spot at 70 and Lemongrass Sushi & Thai at 74 leading the list.

Published: November 5, 2025 – Read full article

Health Scores: Williamson County for Nov. 5, 2025

Complete list of health inspection scores for Williamson County food establishments from October 29 to November 5, 2025 with detailed results.

Published: November 5, 2025 – Read full article

California Pizza Kitchen Gives Free Meals to Service Members This Veterans Day

Veterans and active-duty military receive complimentary entree and beverage from special menu on November 11, plus bonus bounce-back offer.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Trovador Inspirado Launches New Double Barrel Aged Rum

Nashville-based brand releases super-premium double-barreled rum blending Cuban, Spanish Caribbean, and Mexican styles finished in American oak.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

New ‘Boozy Bookstore’ The Raven Coming to Brentwood Place

Owner Danniele Reeves opens literary lounge concept later this year combining books, cocktails, and community events in vintage-inspired space.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Papa Johns Introduces New Grand Papa Pizza

Nation’s largest pizza ever from Papa Johns measures 18 inches with deli-style pepperoni and three-cheese blend launching November 3 nationwide.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Shake Shack Introduces New Big Shack Burger

Premium double quarter-pound burger features signature sauce, American cheese, and triple-bun construction for $9.99 starting November 4 nationwide.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Krystal Expands Patty Melt Lineup

Fast food chain adds three new patty melts including Chipotle and Bacon & Egg varieties with upgraded classic recipe available all day.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Red Robin Brings Holiday Flavors and Gifting

Restaurant chain launches Triple YUMMM Platter and Two For You Combo with holiday gift card promotions and seasonal OREO Candy Cane Milkshake.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Burger King Offers New Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

Fast food chain releases $19.54 advent calendar with 12 nostalgic items including plushies, ornaments, and games going on sale November 21.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Handel’s Ice Cream Unveils Pie-Inspired Holiday Flavors for Thanksgiving

Ice cream chain introduces Banana Cream Pie, Deep Dish Apple Pie, and French Silk Pie limited-time flavors at participating locations.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Chicken Salad Chick Brings Back ‘Deck The Holly’ For The Holidays

Restaurant returns festive jalapeño and cranberry chicken salad flavor through year-end with Giving Card fundraiser supporting local charities.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

Subway’s Introduces New Thanksgiving Festive Feast Collection

Sandwich chain launches TurHamKen and festive turkey and chicken subs featuring new cranberry sauce and stuffing starting November 13 nationwide.

Published: November 4, 2025 – Read full article

P.F. Chang’s Launches New Holiday Menu

Asian restaurant debuts Longlife Noodles & Prawns return with new Miso Lobster Dumplings and festive cocktails for limited time holiday season.

Published: November 3, 2025 – Read full article

Krispy Kreme Expands Everyday Menu

Doughnut chain adds nine new flavors including OREO Cookies and Kreme and New York Cheesecake expanding everyday menu to 16 doughnuts total.

Published: November 3, 2025 – Read full article

First Watch Brings Holiday Cheer to the Table with New Seasonal Menu

Breakfast restaurant introduces Carne Asada Tacos, Double Bacon Parmesan Hash, and Cheesecake Holey Donuts with NUTELLA through January 5, 2026.

Published: November 3, 2025 – Read full article

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 8, 2025

Cookie chain features Martha Stewart’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins and New York Cheesecake among seven new limited-time flavors this week.

Published: November 3, 2025 – Read full article

Whataburger Unwraps The Frosted Berry Whatafresher for the Holidays

Burger chain launches blackberry and blueberry beverage with cold whip topping priced at $3.69 starting November 3 at participating locations.

Published: November 3, 2025 – Read full article

For more eat and drink news, visit Williamson Source.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email